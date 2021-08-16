The US has one-fifth of COVID cases in the world; Sturgis motorcycle rally ends

Every county in the states of Connecticut and Massachusetts is the site of high or significant coronavirus transmission, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday.

Daily coronavirus deaths in Russia exceeded 800 for the fourth day in a row on Sunday. The daily number exceeded 800 for the first time on Thursday and has remained at that level ever since. Russian authorities blame the delta variant.

10-day Rally Motor Sturgis that attracted tens of thousands of motorcyclists ends Sunday in South Dakota. Government. Kristi Noem dismissed criticism of the rally as being a COVID propagandist, insisting it was a fantastic event.

Today’s numbers:The U.S. had more than 36.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 621,000 deaths, according toJohns Hopkins University dataGlobal Total: More than 206.6 million cases and 4.3 million deaths. More than 168 million Americans 50.6% of the population have been fully vaccinated, according to themCDCwith

What we read:The travel landscape has changed dramatically in just a few short weeks. This leaves travelers, many of whom booked trips months ago when counts were low, wondering if they would follow their plans. Should they cancel their trips?Read the full storywith

The last few days have not been benevolent for live concerts. Stevie Nicks was selected with a handful of 2021 festival dates. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival was canceled for the second year in a row. Artists including Limp Bizkit and Lynyrd Skynyrd traveled on tour, changed appointments or missed shows.

Concert promoters are trying to fit in immutable coronavirus landscape, some that require vaccinations or negative tests. Live Nation Entertainment venues and festivals will require artists, fans and employees to be vaccinated starting in October.