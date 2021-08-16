Michael McCaul: Senior Republican on foreign affairs committee criticizes Biden over ‘unimplemented catastrophe’ in Afghanistan





“I think the secretary has been deprived of reality all this time since the decision was made in May. I think it is an unbridled disaster of epic proportions,” Texas Republican Michael McCaul told CNN’s Jake Tapper at State of the Union “, referring to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“And I think the President – this will be a stain on this President and this presidency. And I think he will have blood on his hands for what they did,” McCaul said, adding later that he thinks Afghanistan is goes back to “a state before 9/11 – a breeding ground for terrorism.”

“I hate to say this: I hope we will not have to go back there, but it will be a threat to the homeland in a matter of time,” he told Tapper.

As of Sunday afternoon, the U.S. flag at the U.S. embassy in Kabul had been removed, marking a final step in evacuating the diplomatic compound, days earlier than U.S. officials had initially predicted, according to a source familiar with the situation. Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan’s presidential palace hours after President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, a milestone in the insurgent group’s takeover of the capital Kabul.

The Taliban had been in talks with the Afghan government over who would rule the nation, following the militant group’s rapid advance across the country, in which it took power over dozens of major cities, often with little or no resistance. But those talks are likely to have failed due to President Ghani’s sudden departure. Blinken, in an exclusive interview Sunday in The State of the Union, defended Biden’s decision to end the American war in the country, telling Tapper: “The fact of the matter is that the President has decided to keep forces in “Afghanistan beyond May 1, the attacks would have resumed on our forces.” “The Taliban had not attacked our forces or NATO during the period from which the agreement was reached until May 1,” Blinken said, referring to the May 1 withdrawal agreement, the Trump administration had mediated with the Taliban. The secretary also noted that the US plans to “maintain in the country in the region the capacity to see any recurrence of a terrorist threat and to be able to deal with it”. However, Republicans have quickly blamed the Biden administration for the situation in Afghanistan. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed the Biden administration in a statement Sunday, saying “the heavy exit from Afghanistan, including the furious evacuation of Americans and defenseless Afghans from Kabul, is a shameful failure of the US leadership.” . “ “Everyone saw this coming except the President, who publicly and confidently rejected these threats just a few weeks ago.” Tha McConnell. At the White House a little over a month ago, Biden used a question-and-answer session to minimize the prospect that the Afghan government could fall and the Taliban could take over, saying the outcome was not inevitable. Aides say Biden has shown no idea of ​​assuming himself after announcing in April that all US troops would leave Afghanistan by September 11, a symbolic deadline 20 years after the terrorist attacks that started the war to begin. McConnell’s statement continued: “The United States had the capacity to avert this catastrophe. We still have the capacity to mitigate its effects, but without a presence on the ground or local partners, defending the homeland from a resurgent Al Qaeda will be much harder “ Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, also criticized the Biden administration on Sunday over the situation in Afghanistan, saying “the catastrophe we are seeing unfolding across Afghanistan now should not have happened. to happen. “ “It’s not just that people predicted this was going to happen. Everyone was warned that this was going to happen,” she told ABC News. Cheney, who has long held harsh foreign policy views, also blamed the Trump administration for trusting and “legitimizing the Taliban.” “President Biden bears responsibility for making this decision, but there is no doubt that President Trump, his administration, (Secretary of State) Pompeo, they also have very important responsibilities in this. They are on this path of legitimizing the Taliban. , to perpetuate this fantasy, telling the American people that the Taliban were partners for peace, “Cheney said. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, similarly said Sunday that both Biden and Trump are responsible for the “completely avoidable” situation in Afghanistan. “Both under President Trump and now President Biden, they could not have rushed out more,” Kinzinger, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told NPR. Weekend Edition “” They thought it would be a political victory and it would be a big disaster for both of them. “ Lawmakers press senior administration officials for response At a virtual conference with members of Congress Sunday morning, Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Chief of General Staff General Mark Milley were pressured by lawmakers about the imminent withdrawal of U.S. forces to Afghanistan. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pushed officials why the process happened so quickly, saying: “We did not give them air coverage. You say you had this plan. No one would plan this result. The consequences for America will be to continue for decades and will not be alone in Afghanistan, “according to a GOP source in the call. But a Democratic source in the call said Austin defended the administration’s actions as an extension of the withdrawal deadline originally set during the Trump administration. The secretary also said the U.S. holds the capacity to carry out airstrikes to respond to any Taliban action interfering in the evacuation. “We will defend ourselves and our people and any attack on an American will be met with a strong and immediate response,” he said. The call mainly attracted members of Congress through the strategy of leaving the country, and especially from the capital. The three officials had no answer as to whom they could call translators and other Afghans to leave the country. Milley, meanwhile, said the withdrawal of US diplomatic personnel on Sunday was a “very dynamic and very dangerous operation”, calling it a “deliberate and controlled evacuation”. He said terrorist groups like al Qaeda – which was responsible for the 9/11 attacks and was given safe haven in Afghanistan by the Taliban – could now be rebuilt in Afghanistan earlier than two years that defense officials had previously estimated, according to a Senate aide informed of the comments. Austin said they want to keep Kabul airport open and safe, adding that the US had an emergency plan in place, which is why they were able to respond so quickly to the rapidly deteriorating situation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked officials about the status of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who left the country on Sunday, though they declined to say where he is because it was not a safe line. The senators received their announcement from Blinken, Austin and Milley on Sunday, but a Senate aide told CNN that the meeting was not controversial and focused primarily on evacuations. The senators were told that there are about 60,000 people who could potentially qualify as holders or applicants of Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs), holders of P1 or P2 visas, or others as human rights defenders. CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misinterpreted Liz Cheney’s condition. She is from Wyoming. This story has been updated with additional information.

Suzanne Malveaux, Chandelis Duster, CNN, Kylie Atwood, Natasha Bertrand and Jasmine Wright contributed to this report.

