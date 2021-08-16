International
Premium Cruise Brands Accelerate Global Renewal – Cruise Industry News
With more cruise ships sailing again, premium cruise brands are rapidly resuming operations worldwide.
Here are the latest designs from the eight major brands:
Famous cruises
First voyage: In service since June 5, 2021
Ships: Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Summit, Celebrity Xpedition, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Xploration
Regions: Caribbean, Mediterranean, United Kingdom, Galapagos and Alaska
As part of its phased resumption plan, Celebrity Cruises currently has eight vessels back in service. After the first resumption of guest operations in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, the Royal Caribbean-owned brand welcomed travelers back to the UK and the Galapagos.
In June, Celebrity also pioneered the resumption in the United States, with Celebrity Edge becoming the first ship to sail from the country with paid passengers in 15 months. Now, three celebrity ships are sailing from US ports, including Celebrity Millennium, which resumed service for the brand in Alaska.
A ninth ship will welcome guests in September as the Celebrity Xploration resumes its regular Galapagos expedition schedule.
Holland America Line
First voyage: In service since July 24, 2021
Ships: New Amsterdam, Eurodam, Zuiderdam, Koningsdam, Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam
Regions: Alaska, Mediterranean, Mexico, Caribbean, Hawaii, Panama Canal and California
Holland America Line resumed service in July, with a series of Seattle-based cruises to Alaska. Now, the brand is expanding its resumption in Europe as Eurodam navigates a Mediterranean travel program from Greece.
The Carnival-owned brand also plans to welcome guests back to the Caribbean, the West Bank and other destinations. Starting in September, six ships will sail from Port Everglades and San Diego, including the new Rotterdam.
The newly delivered building will enter service in October, offering a transatlantic crossing before the start of its inaugural season in the Caribbean.
Princess Cruises
First voyage: In service since July 25, 2021
Ships: The Magnificent Princess, the Celestial Princess, the Regular Princess, the Great Princess, the Ruby Princess, the Enchanted Princess, the Caribbean Princess and the Crown Princess
Regions: Alaska, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and California
Princess Cruises returned to guest operations in the United States after the Magnificent Princess kicked off a shortened Alaska season in July. Based in Seattle, the ship remains in the region until the end of September, before being repositioned in Los Angeles for a series of voyages to the West Bank.
The premium cruise line also resumed service in Europe, with two ships offering a series of Seacations around the British Isles by the end of the summer.
This fall, the Princess is also welcoming passengers back to San Francisco and Port Everglades. Between September and November, eight Princess ships will again offer voyages to the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast.
Cruises in the Ocean
First voyage: August 29, 2021
Ships: Marina, Riviera, Insignia and Sirena
Regions: Northern Europe, Cruise in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and the World
Oceania Cruises plans to resume service in August, with Marina welcoming guests back for a Northern European season. The ship with 1,250 guests will resume its originally published timetable, starting in Copenhagen.
A second ship, the Riviera, will resume operations in October, sailing on a series of Mediterranean voyages, ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean.
Phase resumption dates for the fleet balance sheet are on the plans, with two additional vessels resuming service between December 2021 and January 2022.
Cunard Line
First voyage: 13 August 2021
Ships: Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary 2
Regions: United Kingdom, Transatlantic Crossings, Western Europe, Atlantic Islands and the Caribbean
Prior to the resumption of international operations, Cunard is resuming service in the UK. Beginning on August 13, Queen Elizabeth offered a series of scenic local trips around the British Isles, sailing from Southampton.
Following its local program, the ship is offering new itineraries based in the UK to Western Europe and the Atlantic Islands.
Queen Mary 2, meanwhile, resumes service in November, offering transatlantic crossings before sailing new short breaks in Western Europe. Later in the year, the ship is also sailing in the Caribbean with three new cruises.
Dream cruises
First voyage: In service since July 26, 2020
Ships: Dream Genting, World Dream and Dream Explorer
Regions: Asia Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong
Asia-based Dream Cruises is currently offering Super Seacations from two different home ports. In line with local government protocols, Dreamndrra World is sailing on short trips nowhere from Singapore, while Gndrra Genting offers a similar product from Hong Kong.
The first ship to resume service for the brand, Explorer Dream, had begun offering itineraries to Taiwan seeking islands in July 2020. According to the Dream website, after a service suspension, cruising will now resume on August 18, 2021.
Azamara
First voyage: August 28, 2021
Ships: Azamara Quest and Azamara Journey
Region: Mediterranean and Caribbean
Currently preparing for its resumption, the Azamara Quest will be the first ship to return to action for the Azamara.
Now an independent brand, Azamara will resume operations on August 28, with a series of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Following the cancellation and replacement of many cruises due to the ongoing complexity of cruise operations in some regions of the world, the company is also planning a revised 2021-2022 season.
The new program will resume the Azamara Journey service on October 13, with a series of cruises in Europe that will last through the winter. Azamara Questwill offers an extended season in the Caribbean after initial cruises in the Mediterranean.
The Azamara chase and the new Azamara forward will resume sailing in 2022.
Saga Cruises
First voyage: In service since June 27, 2021
Ships: The Spirit of Discovery and the Spirit of Adventure
Region: Europe – United Kingdom, Northern Europe and the Mediterranean
After welcoming its passengers back to the Spirit of Discovery in June, Saga Cruises is currently offering domestic trips to the UK with its two-boat fleet.
Now, the British brand plans to increase its resumption with international cruises. Itineraries of many countries include sailing to Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and more from Dover, England.
Sources
2/ https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/25666-premium-cruise-brands-accelerate-global-restart.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]