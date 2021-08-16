With more cruise ships sailing again, premium cruise brands are rapidly resuming operations worldwide.

Here are the latest designs from the eight major brands:

Famous cruises

First voyage: In service since June 5, 2021

Ships: Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Summit, Celebrity Xpedition, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Xploration

Regions: Caribbean, Mediterranean, United Kingdom, Galapagos and Alaska

As part of its phased resumption plan, Celebrity Cruises currently has eight vessels back in service. After the first resumption of guest operations in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, the Royal Caribbean-owned brand welcomed travelers back to the UK and the Galapagos.

In June, Celebrity also pioneered the resumption in the United States, with Celebrity Edge becoming the first ship to sail from the country with paid passengers in 15 months. Now, three celebrity ships are sailing from US ports, including Celebrity Millennium, which resumed service for the brand in Alaska.

A ninth ship will welcome guests in September as the Celebrity Xploration resumes its regular Galapagos expedition schedule.

Holland America Line

First voyage: In service since July 24, 2021

Ships: New Amsterdam, Eurodam, Zuiderdam, Koningsdam, Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam

Regions: Alaska, Mediterranean, Mexico, Caribbean, Hawaii, Panama Canal and California

Holland America Line resumed service in July, with a series of Seattle-based cruises to Alaska. Now, the brand is expanding its resumption in Europe as Eurodam navigates a Mediterranean travel program from Greece.

The Carnival-owned brand also plans to welcome guests back to the Caribbean, the West Bank and other destinations. Starting in September, six ships will sail from Port Everglades and San Diego, including the new Rotterdam.

The newly delivered building will enter service in October, offering a transatlantic crossing before the start of its inaugural season in the Caribbean.

Princess Cruises

First voyage: In service since July 25, 2021

Ships: The Magnificent Princess, the Celestial Princess, the Regular Princess, the Great Princess, the Ruby Princess, the Enchanted Princess, the Caribbean Princess and the Crown Princess

Regions: Alaska, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and California

Princess Cruises returned to guest operations in the United States after the Magnificent Princess kicked off a shortened Alaska season in July. Based in Seattle, the ship remains in the region until the end of September, before being repositioned in Los Angeles for a series of voyages to the West Bank.

The premium cruise line also resumed service in Europe, with two ships offering a series of Seacations around the British Isles by the end of the summer.

This fall, the Princess is also welcoming passengers back to San Francisco and Port Everglades. Between September and November, eight Princess ships will again offer voyages to the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast.

Cruises in the Ocean

First voyage: August 29, 2021

Ships: Marina, Riviera, Insignia and Sirena

Regions: Northern Europe, Cruise in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and the World

Oceania Cruises plans to resume service in August, with Marina welcoming guests back for a Northern European season. The ship with 1,250 guests will resume its originally published timetable, starting in Copenhagen.

A second ship, the Riviera, will resume operations in October, sailing on a series of Mediterranean voyages, ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean.

Phase resumption dates for the fleet balance sheet are on the plans, with two additional vessels resuming service between December 2021 and January 2022.

Cunard Line

First voyage: 13 August 2021

Ships: Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary 2

Regions: United Kingdom, Transatlantic Crossings, Western Europe, Atlantic Islands and the Caribbean

Prior to the resumption of international operations, Cunard is resuming service in the UK. Beginning on August 13, Queen Elizabeth offered a series of scenic local trips around the British Isles, sailing from Southampton.

Following its local program, the ship is offering new itineraries based in the UK to Western Europe and the Atlantic Islands.

Queen Mary 2, meanwhile, resumes service in November, offering transatlantic crossings before sailing new short breaks in Western Europe. Later in the year, the ship is also sailing in the Caribbean with three new cruises.

Dream cruises

First voyage: In service since July 26, 2020

Ships: Dream Genting, World Dream and Dream Explorer

Regions: Asia Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong

Asia-based Dream Cruises is currently offering Super Seacations from two different home ports. In line with local government protocols, Dreamndrra World is sailing on short trips nowhere from Singapore, while Gndrra Genting offers a similar product from Hong Kong.

The first ship to resume service for the brand, Explorer Dream, had begun offering itineraries to Taiwan seeking islands in July 2020. According to the Dream website, after a service suspension, cruising will now resume on August 18, 2021.

Azamara

First voyage: August 28, 2021

Ships: Azamara Quest and Azamara Journey

Region: Mediterranean and Caribbean

Currently preparing for its resumption, the Azamara Quest will be the first ship to return to action for the Azamara.

Now an independent brand, Azamara will resume operations on August 28, with a series of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Following the cancellation and replacement of many cruises due to the ongoing complexity of cruise operations in some regions of the world, the company is also planning a revised 2021-2022 season.

The new program will resume the Azamara Journey service on October 13, with a series of cruises in Europe that will last through the winter. Azamara Questwill offers an extended season in the Caribbean after initial cruises in the Mediterranean.

The Azamara chase and the new Azamara forward will resume sailing in 2022.

Saga Cruises

First voyage: In service since June 27, 2021

Ships: The Spirit of Discovery and the Spirit of Adventure

Region: Europe – United Kingdom, Northern Europe and the Mediterranean

After welcoming its passengers back to the Spirit of Discovery in June, Saga Cruises is currently offering domestic trips to the UK with its two-boat fleet.

Now, the British brand plans to increase its resumption with international cruises. Itineraries of many countries include sailing to Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and more from Dover, England.