Harvest Man Wins Grand Champion Award at International Air Show – WKRG News 5





HAZEL GREEN, Ala.-Mike Messex took his home-built helicopter to Wisconsin for one of the largest air shows in the country and brought home a grand champion's award to Harvest. He took the time to talk to News 19 about the experience. The EAA AirVenture Oshkosh of the Experimental Aircraft Association is an international air show held in Wisconsin each year. Messex said participants come from all over the world to show off their planes and other cargo and meet other aviation enthusiasts. Messex called Oshkosh a central gathering for all things aviation-related. He also said he has been going every year since 2015. Mike Messex in his Gold Lindy Award helicopter This year, he introduced his purple, home-built, one-seater, 290 mosquito in the rotation trial category. In that category, he received the top prize, the Grand Helicopter Champion. His award, Gold Lindy, considered the highest award in recreational aviation is named after the pilot, Charles Lindbergh. An aviation hero who made history by being the first person to fly non-stop from New York to Paris. Only a few Lindy awards are given each year and Messex is one of around 75 winners in 11 categories and more than 3,100 applications.

Messex described the trial process, “There are three different judges, they want to see the evidence you have built. They look at your mastery, they look at the adaptation and the conclusion. They also ask you about all the control mechanisms. The changes you have made to it. that are non-standard. ” Its 290 mosquito took about five years to build, and most of its parts came from old aircraft. The main body of his helicopter came from a helicopter that had previously crashed. When asked what his favorite part of the whole process was, Messex said, “I like to build them and make them different. Just by doing different things in it, trying out my ideas. “I try to include it. I like to do it.” Congratulations Messex for his award! Oshkosh 2022 will be held from 25-31 July 2022.

