How a Montreal-based artist love for baseball helped him win an international competition





MONTREAL – Josee Tellier arrives at the back of a showcase, feeling around to find her precious possession. She pulls out a small bottle, no bigger than a pill container, with sandy brown dirt inside. This is a little secret, I should not have this, she says with an insidious smile, holding what to the untrained eye looks just like a piece of land up. I smuggled it from the dream field in Iowa, it’s a bit of diamond impurity. Josee Tellier shows a dirty bottle taken from the “dream field”, the iconic baseball diamond from the movie of the same name. (Photo: Kelly Greig / CTV News) The Telliers Apartment, in a simple NDG building, can pass for an all-Exop Cooperstown. Its entrance is covered with dark blue glass of the 1980s and beaten ball hats. The shelves of her dining room are filled with signed baseballs and souvenirs. Walk into the living room and there is a Gary Carter bed cushion sitting on the coffee glass table that serves as a showcase for bats and an original seat cushion from Jarry Park. It is not Telliers love for the game that attracts attention, however, her artistic talent. The 45-year-old illustrator recently won an international competition for the Josh Gibson Foundation, recreating the Negro League stars baseball card in her own style. Gibson was known as one of the best power strikers of his era and in 1972 he was the second ever Negro League player to be selected in the Hall of Fame. Many call him Ruth Babe Black, others say Ruth was Josh Gibson White. The contest is part of a campaign to rename the Major League Baseballs MVP award for Gibson. We are in a campaign to rename the MVP award in Major League Baseball for Josh Gibson said his great-grandson Sean Gibson. Josee’s art helped push that campaign. Tellier left her full-time job in June to focus solely on her art. It mostly creates portraits and redesigned baseball cards of famous players. Along its shelves look some of the greats of the Expos. Outfielder Vladimir Guerrero and pitcher Bill Lees smiling faces hang next to her computer- where she creates her work. She admits that being a full-time artist is a risk, but while baseball orders from around the world are a joke, she has worked hard through 2023. From her NDG apartment, she is creating images that are attracting worldwide attention. Josee Tellier displays only a few parts of her Montreal Expos memoir collection. (Photo: Kelly Greig / CTV News)

