Former Wallaby Toutai Kefu among four taken to hospital on suspicion of occupying Brisbane home
Police are investigating the criminal offenses of theft and attempted murder following a violent attack on former Wallaby Toutai Kefu and his family that left four people with serious injuries.
Main points:
- Some members of the Kefu family have serious injuries after occupying the house, which police believe are not targeted
- Toutai Kefu suffered severe stab wounds to the abdomen and underwent surgery expected to survive
- Neighbors have been praised for Kefus’ help
Detective Supervisor Tony Fleming said it is understood one of the family members woke up to the noise around 3:15 a.m. and went to investigate.
He said the “brutal and violent” attack was allegedly carried out with an ax, knife and machete.
He said the person was injured by at least one of the perpetrators on the premises on Buena Vista Avenue in Coorparoo and they were threatened with a knife if they did not hand over the vehicle keys.
“Other family members then came to the aid of that person and during that time very significant injuries occurred in the family,” said Detective Supervisor Fleming.
Kefu, the coach of the Tongan national team, underwent surgery for very severe abdominal injuries after being stabbed.
“His initial condition was described as critical, but he is expected to survive,” said Detective Fleming Superintendent.
“The mother has suffered very, very serious cracks in her arm and they tell me that her wounds are very significant.”
Two of Kefus’ children were also injured, his son suffered significant injuries to his arm and back, and one of his daughters had his arm and arm amputated.
“I can only imagine that this will have a lasting effect on this family because of the trauma of what has happened.”
Police found a knife and ax and believe a machete was also used.
They do not believe the attack was targeted.
“It’s very unusual to have violence up to this extreme, with injuries at this extreme, but we know that some young people carry knives and guns and unfortunately today is an example of the worst of that kind of insult.”
Neighbors came to the aid of the family, the suspect was arrested
Detective Fleming said neighbors came to the family’s aid and helped apprehend one of the suspected perpetrators, who was armed with a knife.
“All credit to those neighbors who came to help the family,” he said.
Police arrived immediately and arrested the young man who was caught by a neighbor.
He was taken to the observation house, but has since been transferred to hospital to be tested for COVID-19 after coughing.
Another suspect appeared at Princess Alexandra Hospital with a cut and has since been arrested and is under police guard at the hospital.
Both men in custody are juveniles, with one believed to be 15-16 years old, and are on probation, with state-of-the-art curfews for previous property crime offenses and charges of violence.
Police are continuing to search for a third man involved in the crime and said they believe they already know who that person is.
Police are continuing to search for a third person, whom they believe was involved.
Officers have tried to catch the stolen car they believe was used by the offenders to travel to the scene.
Police said they believe the vehicle was stolen from Lake Forest, where a woman had tried to stop the car and was “pushed”.
Police said it is “quite certain” that only three men were involved, but have not yet ruled out that there may be others.
Rugby player and coach
Forensic officers remain at the scene as investigations continue.
The Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) said it was aware of “a shocking incident” involving Kefu.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Toutai and his family at this time,” QRU said.
“We offer our support to them and the wider Quebec Rugby community who have been affected by the incident.”
Kefu played 60 assists tests for Australia in a seven-year international career.
The 47-year-old made his Wallabies debut against South Africa in 1997 in Pretoria.
In 2001, he scored the winning attempt of the match against the All Blacks which also gave Australia victory in the Bledisloe Cup.
He finished as the eighth Wallaby number eight of all time (58 tests).
He was named head coach of the Tongan national rugby team in 2016 and coached the team until the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
He was reappointed head coach of tongan earlier this year.
Mr Kefu is also the assistant coach of the top 15 at Iona College in Wynnum West off the coast of Brisbane.
