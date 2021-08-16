Chaos is unfolding in Afghanistan. Here’s what you need to know.





The rapidly evolving situation has caused confusion and unrest as the US and governments around the world monitor the bitter end of nearly two decades of war.

Here’s what you need to know about what happened this weekend and how we got here.

The presidential palace in Kabul has now been handed over to the Taliban after it was released just hours ago by US-backed government officials. The Taliban claimed the palace with three Afghan government officials present, according to Al Jazeera, which hosted the event live. A Taliban security official said there was an “ongoing peaceful handover of government facilities across the country”.

Another spoke briefly in English to say he had previously been held by the US at Guantanamo, a claim CNN could not independently verify. The Afghan president leavesGhani left the country for Tajikistan on Sunday, two sources told CNN. Afghanistan's acting defense minister, General Bismillah Mohammadi, slammed the outgoing president in a brief tweet Sunday, writing: "They tied our hands behind our backs and sold the homeland, cursing the rich man and his gang." The US Embassy has been evacuated. Early Sunday, two sources familiar with the situation told CNN that the plan was to withdraw all US personnel from the embassy in Kabul over the next 72 hours. But hours later, most of the US embassy staff had been was transferred to Kabul airport for flights abroad. The American flag is no longer flying over the building. More on diplomatic evacuation here with Foreign governments quarrel. The airport has become the focus of much international attention as foreign governments work to evacuate citizens. Following reports of gunfire at the airport, the U.S. embassy instructed all U.S. citizens still instead to take refuge in the country. "The security situation in Kabul is changing rapidly including at the airport," she said in a security alert. "There are reports of airport fires; that is why we are instructing American citizens to take refuge in the country." How we got here The U.S. withdrawal from the country paved a clear path for the Taliban to take over and defeat Afghan security forces. Many major cities fell with little or no resistance, including the main city of Jalalabad, which the Taliban occupied on Sunday. Biden officials admit miscalculation. The rapid decline of Afghanistan's national forces and government has come as a shock to President Joe Biden and senior members of his administration, who only last month believed it would take months before the civilian government in Kabul collapsed – allowing a period of time after the bodies were removed before the full consequences of the withdrawal were discovered. Now, officials honestly admit they are surprised by what happened. "The fact of the matter is that we have seen that force has not been able to defend the country," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's Jake Tapper in State of the Union, referring to Afghanistan's national security forces. "And it happened faster than we expected." Read more here with What comes next The country is now facing the return of the Taliban to power, which, if anything like in the 1990s, would mean a deterioration in civil liberties, especially for women and girls whose freedoms grew under civilian government. Terrorist groups could be reconstructed soon. At a conference of senators Sunday morning, Chief of Staff General Mark Milley said terrorist groups like al Qaeda could be rebuilt in Afghanistan faster than the two years defense officials had previously assessed in Congress because the latest quick takeover, the country's Taliban, according to a Senate aide informed of the comments. The situation can result in a the growing threat against terrorism , as the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, the Al Qaeda attacks approaches. Additional US troops have left for AfghanistanWith U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Sunday approved another 1,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, a defense official told CNN, for a total of 6,000 U.S. troops that will be in the country soon. Their main mission is to secure Kabul Airport. The other steps are still being debatedDiscussions are under way between top White House advisers on how Biden should address the deepening crisis, officials said Sunday. A final decision has not yet been made on whether the President will return to Washington from Camp David, the presidential retreat where he was resting. The UN Security Council will convene on MondayWith UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres expected to brief the Council, with private consultations to follow. In Friday speeches, Guterres called on the Taliban to halt their offensive in Afghanistan and did not respond directly when asked what he meant to those who think Afghanistan has been abandoned by the international community. Expect control from CongressBy now, some lawmakers are seeking more information from the administration on how its intelligence might have misjudged the situation on the ground, or why the most powerful emergency plans to evacuate the Americans and their allies were not in place.

