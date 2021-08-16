World leaders blame Biden, express frustration with Afghanistan





World leaders are talking about their frustration with the security situation in Afghanistan, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson going so far as to blame President Joe Biden and the United States. Johnson said it was “fair to say that the US decision to withdraw has accelerated things, but it has in many ways been a chronicle of a foretold event”, but called on Western leaders to work together for it. prevent Afghanistan from turning back into a “fertile ground” for terrorism. “I think it is very important for the West to work collectively to join that new government – whether from the Taliban or anyone else – that no one wants Afghanistan to be a breeding ground for terror again, and we do not think that “It is in the interest of the people of Afghanistan to return to that status before 2001,” Johnson told Sky News. PENTAGON SPEAKS AFGHANISTAN ARMY IN CLOSED HOUSE SAYING ‘CANNOT BUY POWER’ The comments come as the security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated rapidly, with the Taliban staging an offensive that has taken large parts of the country. The group is now closed in the capital Kabul. Biden has responded by sending approx 5,000 American troops back in place to help secure the exit of the Americans. As conditions on the ground continue to deteriorate, Johnson sought to distance his country from the blame for the situation, making it clear that the UK’s role in the conflict ended years ago. “I think we knew this was the way things were going and as I said before, this is a mission whose military component really ended for the UK in 2014, the one we are dealing with now. “With the possible arrival of a new regime in Kabul, we do not know exactly what kind of regime it will be,” Johnson said. Other world leaders expressed disappointment with the unfolding situation, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying he was “heartbroken” by the crisis on the ground. “We have been constantly monitoring the rapidly evolving situation,” Tha Trudeau“We are heartbroken by the situation of the Afghan people today.” Trudeau said the “safety and security” of Canadians in the country remain his top priority, as the country switched to suspended diplomatic operations in Afghanistan and closed its embassy in Kabul. Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government would “redouble” efforts to evacuate people in Afghanistan who have helped Australian efforts in the country. CLICK K TOTU P GR TG GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION “Our focus now is to ensure that we continue to support those who have helped us and to ensure that 400 people are already brought to Australia as we have been working on this fairly quickly in recent months as the situation continues to deteriorate.” Tha MorrisonWith “We will continue to redouble our efforts in this regard with our partners.” Johnson expressed similar views, saying his country’s priority is “to make sure we meet our obligations to UK nationals in Afghanistan, to all those who have helped the British effort … over 20 years and t ‘get them out as soon as we can’

