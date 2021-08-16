International
Top 10 world news: Taliban take control of Kabul, Blinken defends Biden and more, World News
In today’s newspaper, we bring to you live updates of events in Afghanistanwith Taliban has overtaken Accept, following this President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country. E United States has also evacuated its embassy. Check out the live blog for updates.
In other news, rescue workers are trying to find survivors, after one magnitude earthquake 7.2 hit Haiti, the collapse of buildings and causing destruction. Over 304 people have lost their lives since the Haiti earthquake and hundreds are believed to be trapped under the rubble. The United States, Ecuador, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Venezuela have also joined the rescue effort.
Click on the titles to read more:
LIVE: The Taliban take control of Afghanistan’s presidential palace as Ghani leaves the country
Check out the minute-by-minute updates of the situation in Afghanistan as it unfolds.
While US embassy staff accidentally left Kabul, Blinken opposes comparison with Saigon
Despite the sudden withdrawal of US embassy staff from Kabul, Blinken denied any comparison to the chaotic withdrawal of Americans from Saigon at the end of the 1975 Vietnam War.
Earthquake in Haiti: Nations seek to survive, rescue efforts are underway after at least 304 killed
Rescue workers are trying to find survivors amid the devastation in Haiti. At least 304 people died as a result of a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, which toppled buildings and destroyed the site.
Back in Tough Times: Afghan women fear Taliban rule
In the wake of the Taliban takeover, Afghan women now fear being forced to live through those horrific days of Taliban rule (1996-2001) when women were not allowed to study or work and were forced to stay at home. .
Malaysian Prime Minister Yassin will announce his resignation on Monday: Minister
On Monday, Malaysia’s militant leader Muhyiddin Yassin will resign as king. If he resigns, he will end his 17-month government and cause a lot of unrest in the country.
16- and 17-year-olds in England will be offered kicks until 23 August
In England, all 16 and 17 year olds will be offered the first dose of Coronavirus vaccination or the opportunity to book one until 23 August.
Firefighters in Algeria are still working to put out 19 fires
An official statement from the emergency services said its teams are working to put out 19 fires in 10 provinces in northern Algeria, where 90 people have been killed by fires this week.
Germany is expected to have the largest increase in greenhouse gases in 30 years
A Berlin-based environmental group, Agora Energiewende, predicts that this year German greenhouse gas emissions are expected to rise to their highest level since 1990.
Sex workers fighting for human rights are the most endangered activists in the world
In a recent study, Front Line Defenders found that advocates for sex workers are among the most at risk for violent attacks, as they face multiple threats and persecution.
‘We do not know how history will end’: Melting glaciers, climate change alarm scientists
The world’s glaciers have disappeared and are gradually shrinking due to climate change, such as the formation of Italy’s Calderone ice, which was once Europe’s southernmost glacier.
Sources
2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-taliban-takes-control-of-kabul-blinken-defends-biden-and-more-405803
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]