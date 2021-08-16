Top 10 world news: Taliban take control of Kabul, Blinken defends Biden and more, World News

In today’s newspaper, we bring to you live updates of events in Afghanistanwith Taliban has overtaken Accept, following this President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country. E United States has also evacuated its embassy. Check out the live blog for updates.

In other news, rescue workers are trying to find survivors, after one magnitude earthquake 7.2 hit Haiti, the collapse of buildings and causing destruction. Over 304 people have lost their lives since the Haiti earthquake and hundreds are believed to be trapped under the rubble. The United States, Ecuador, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Venezuela have also joined the rescue effort.

Click on the titles to read more:

LIVE: The Taliban take control of Afghanistan’s presidential palace as Ghani leaves the country

Check out the minute-by-minute updates of the situation in Afghanistan as it unfolds.

While US embassy staff accidentally left Kabul, Blinken opposes comparison with Saigon

Despite the sudden withdrawal of US embassy staff from Kabul, Blinken denied any comparison to the chaotic withdrawal of Americans from Saigon at the end of the 1975 Vietnam War.

Earthquake in Haiti: Nations seek to survive, rescue efforts are underway after at least 304 killed

Rescue workers are trying to find survivors amid the devastation in Haiti. At least 304 people died as a result of a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, which toppled buildings and destroyed the site.

Back in Tough Times: Afghan women fear Taliban rule

In the wake of the Taliban takeover, Afghan women now fear being forced to live through those horrific days of Taliban rule (1996-2001) when women were not allowed to study or work and were forced to stay at home. .

Malaysian Prime Minister Yassin will announce his resignation on Monday: Minister

On Monday, Malaysia’s militant leader Muhyiddin Yassin will resign as king. If he resigns, he will end his 17-month government and cause a lot of unrest in the country.

16- and 17-year-olds in England will be offered kicks until 23 August

In England, all 16 and 17 year olds will be offered the first dose of Coronavirus vaccination or the opportunity to book one until 23 August.

Firefighters in Algeria are still working to put out 19 fires

An official statement from the emergency services said its teams are working to put out 19 fires in 10 provinces in northern Algeria, where 90 people have been killed by fires this week.

Germany is expected to have the largest increase in greenhouse gases in 30 years

A Berlin-based environmental group, Agora Energiewende, predicts that this year German greenhouse gas emissions are expected to rise to their highest level since 1990.

Sex workers fighting for human rights are the most endangered activists in the world

In a recent study, Front Line Defenders found that advocates for sex workers are among the most at risk for violent attacks, as they face multiple threats and persecution.

‘We do not know how history will end’: Melting glaciers, climate change alarm scientists

The world’s glaciers have disappeared and are gradually shrinking due to climate change, such as the formation of Italy’s Calderone ice, which was once Europe’s southernmost glacier.