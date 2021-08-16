The billing phenomenon among the best young pianists in the world

Bills Tanner Jorden initially started playing the piano for one simple reason: all of his siblings had.

“In the beginning, it wasn’t really as much music as the piano – I was just really interested in an instrument,” the 18-year-old said now. But when I was 12 or 13, I fell in love especially with classical music and what it does for people.

At a time when the term is thrown a little more, there is no doubt that Jorden is a phenomenon.

Tanner is one of the best I have ever learned, “said Dorothea Cromley,” and I hate to say this because some of my really good students will hear this. They teach in college. They have continued to have great musical careers, but Tanner is definitely outstanding.

CASEY CONLON / MTN News Billings pianist Tanner Jorden (left) works with teacher Dorothea Cromley at Cromley House.

As Professor of Piano at MSU-Billings for years, Cromley was accustomed to college-age students. But when colleague Leslie Jorden asked Dorothea to consider taking her 13-year-old nephew, it only took one appointment.

“After listening to Tanner’s play, not only was Leslie my friend and I wanted to do it for her, but I also wanted to do it for me because it was a great pleasure to hear such a wonderful artist,” Cromley said. I would tell him even when he was in his young teens that one day Id heard him play in one of the biggest concert halls in Europe because he had it all.

He has already played in some of the biggest in America, including Carnegie Hall after winning the International American Protege Concerto competition in 2018. Last month, stocks were even higher. Jorden was named one of three finalists in all instruments that would compete in person at 4th Annual Runnicles Music Competition in Jackson, Wyoming. First prize? A $ 25,000 scholarship. Everyone in the world would be nervous.

“What pushed me the most adrenaline was sitting in the backstage while the other pianist was performing because he was amazing, and I thought, there’s no chance,” said the last Billings Senior graduate.

But he is not alone everyonewith

“I would not say that my nerves catch me in a bad way. They just make me really excited and very hopeful about a show.

An emotion he displays in full screen.

“I think my strength is to be able to project to the audience the character of the music and its expression,” Jorden said.

Yo-Yo Ma said when he started with cello, he knew he did not have half the technique that some other cellists had, “Cromley added,” but what he had was heart and soul, and he knew how to speak through his music, and this is Tanner.

The judges of the Runnicles agreed, awarding Jorden the grand prize of $ 25,000. The following weekend could have been even more impressive. Jorden finished second in the prestigious William Knabe International Piano Competition, cementing its status as one of the best rising stars in the world. Below you can follow his full performance in the final:

Jorden will begin his first year at BYU later this month, dealing with piano performance – everything he wanted to do since he first sat on the bench.

“I hope to do a lot of shows because I think this is what brings the most purpose to music is to share it with other people,” Jorden said.

(He can do) whatever he chooses to do, “said Cromley,” and I think he chooses to be a concert pianist, and I think he is exactly who he will be.