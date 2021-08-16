Curfew, playground closure and extended blockade confirmed in Melbourne

The toughest COVID restrictions have been announced in Melbourne, including a curfew, closure of playgrounds and a two-week extension of the current blockade.

Main points: Authorities are urging all Victorians to follow the blockade as violations and groups continue to emerge

The number of exhibit places has grown beyond 530, with several places recently added dating back more than a week

On-site testing is being conducted at a Carlton public housing tower after the virus was detected in sewage

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said the new restrictions will take effect tonight at 11:59 pm and will be in effect until September 2 and will come amid concerns about compliance with current restrictions.

“We see a lot of cases, we see a lot of mysterious cases,” he said.

“We are at a turning point. There is simply no possibility today other than further strengthening this stalemate.

“I do not want to stay here and report deaths. I do not want to stay here and report hundreds upon hundreds of hundreds of cases every day and maybe an even larger number of people in the hospital.”

The curfew will be in effect from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am every day, which is slightly different from the 20:00 am to 5:00 am that existed during the second blockade of the city last year. passed.

The new restrictions take effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight, but the government is urging people to respect the curfew from 9pm today.

As part of the new restrictions, playgrounds, basketball courts, skating parks and outdoor training equipment will be closed and people will not be allowed to take off their masks to consume alcohol outdoors.

Large construction projects will be limited to 25 percent of their workforce, pet cleaning and letter boxes will be banned, and religious broadcasts will be limited to five people.

“We are right on the edge of the cliff here,” said Chief of Health Brett Sutton.

“We are on the threshold and we must withdraw from the threshold.

“We’re probably just continuing with this explosion, but we’re not ahead of him in the way we need to be to achieve control.”

The “bad choices” of the main eyelashes of some of them

The reinforced measures come as examples of several restrictions violations came to light, including an organized crawl at a pub in Richmond and an engagement party attended by dozens of guests.

“Whenever even a small number of people make really bad choices, selfish choices, it leaves the hard work that millions of others are doing, and prolongs these blockages because we are more likely to have more cases.” , Said Andrews.

“They are shameful choices and keep us all locked up longer than we should be.”

The Prime Minister spoke directly to the engagement party, saying that each of the 69 people present had been interviewed and tested.

“The fact is that there was a broadcast at that event. The only question is whether it will be a widespread event, it is already a broadcast event,” he said.

“Our contact trackers who are working for all of us will have to spend literally thousands of hours dealing with the hundreds and thousands of people associated with that engagement party.

“This is what such events cost us all … I’m angry about that event.”

Victoria Police Chief Shane Patton said up to 100 reports of violations were issued by police over the weekend to people violating the Chief Health Officer’s instructions.

“We’ve seen so many different violations, it’s just ridiculous and should be stopped,” he said.

“On Saturday we had on Mornington Peninsula someone who considered himself an entrepreneur and on a private property would host a dance party, they had set up a stage.”

Chief Commissioner Patton said he expected everyone who attended the engagement party in violation of the restrictions to be issued a notice of violation.

He said he expected the total fines for that event to be around $ 350,000.

The Pascoe Vale Road market west of Melbourne has been listed as an exhibition site dating back to 7 August.

Up to 13 transmission chains

The announcements come after Victoria yesterday registered 22 new cases acquired in the country by COVID-19, 14 of which were in quarantine during their infectious period.

Contact trackers have linked 17 of the new cases to actual outbreaks.

The results were revealed from 29,986 processed test results Sunday, when 19,880 doses of vaccine were delivered to state-run countries.

The Melbourne Delta spread has continued to spread, with several new groups emerging despite nearly two weeks of closure.

Andrews said there were now “12 or 13 transmission chains”.

“The origin of some of them is unknown to us. This means that this is spreading in an undisclosed way throughout the community,” he said.

The number of exhibition sites exceeds 530, with a public Carlton residential tower and a residential apartment complex in North Melbourne among the latest additions.

Health authorities said on-site testing would be offered today at 480 Lygon Street, Carlton, following a sudden discovery of sewage in the building.

Authorities have also issued repeated warnings about regional Victorian sewage discoveries around Shepparton and the Inlet Lakes dating from about August 8 to August 11.

Anyone who was in those areas around those dates is being encouraged to be “especially vigilant” to be tested with even the mildest symptoms.

