Trapped outside Kabul during the fall of Afghanistan

Taliban militants patrolled after taking control of Jalalabad, Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, on Sunday.

Photo: Stringer / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

The man one of countless Afghans now caught in the chaos of the country’s rapid decline by the Taliban tried to return home to Kabul from the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province early in the morning but was caught in the middle of an elite special forces fire Afghan units and Taliban fighters. Unlike many other Afghan units over the past week, this one had refused to surrender and tried to fight the militants in Jalalabad before finally withdrawing to the capital. Not long after, like dozens of other provincial capitals in recent days, Jalalabad fell to the Taliban. Later on Sunday, so did Kabul.

The man, who asked for anonymity to share his experience with Intelligencer, worries that the Taliban will kill him if they find him because of his past work with the international community. Unable to reach Kabul, he found his way to a house in the area, where he stayed the night, camping with several other people. This morning, the Taliban were aggressively patrolling the streets, he says. They were sounding police sirens on the street. Sometimes shooting. Now, tonight, they are asking locals as they patrol, so most people have returned home, scared.

He says he has seen the governor of Nangarhar province flee the war and flee to Kabul in his shiny white car. Taliban fighters quickly settled in the abandoned governors’ house. He also says it is now clear to him that the Afghan army had no strategy to prevent the Taliban from advancing beyond cutting and directing.

There are almost 5,000 Taliban fighters on the streets in Jalalabad, he says, but they have not yet come home. I can now manage here with my friends, he explains. If the roads remain closed, we will walk from Nangarhar to Kabul, maybe within two days, [we can] we reach Kabul on foot, but we will reach Kabul. Let’s hope for a better solution first.

I had money, a job, and now I will find myself walking in the landscape like a poor nomad just trying to get home safely, he adds, laughing almost at the weight of his misfortune.

The frustration and grandeur of the feat before him to find a way out of Afghanistan for himself and his family, who are in another province has begun to sink. From finding money to buy plane tickets for his entire family, if he can find every plane ticket available to buy for obtaining visa documents, even though the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government offices have fill and close their doors. Then there are their passports to get, in another district in Nangarhar.

Do I need to find a country that will accept an Afghan passport and do I still need a PCR test? he asks. Where can one do PCR test now?

Meanwhile, there is nothing he can do but wait. The Taliban are still roaming the streets outside and all roads outside are closed. Now, the night is coming and we are worried. We have turned off the lights in our homes.

Last week, U.S. intelligence officials estimated that the Taliban could take 90 days to take Kabul. Four days later, the militant group controls not only Kabul, but more territory than they did before they were overthrown by the US-led invasion two decades ago.

Late tonight, security was breached at Kabul airport, with hundreds of people rushing to pack planes on the runway, desperate to board flights abroad. Commercial air traffic has also been suspended, as NATO is only allowing military aircraft to use the runways. Throughout the day, helicopters were flying back and forth between the US Embassy and the airport, removing people outside. Shortly after the Taliban entered the city, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Many Kabulis are now waiting at home in fear. Whatever their circumstances, everyone is trying to find a way to safety and decide what to do next.

Afghan families carrying items on the way to escape Kabul on 15 August.

Photo: Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Since May, nearly 250,000 people have been forced to flee their homes by the Taliban offensive. And Kabul is exploding with thousands of newly displaced Afghans forced into the capital as provinces fall across the country. Over the years, the city has become home to a mix of ethnicities seeking better opportunities in the capital or fleeing violence. It is also home to a foreign community, from aid workers to a handful of journalists who stayed with the country during the riots.

Some lucky ones, with packed bags and reserved tickets, are waiting for an opportunity to go through the gates at the airport. Some have turned their efforts to assisting Afghan friends with referral letters for visa applications, or seeking refugee-recommended programs and agencies for colleagues who have provided much-needed support over the years. There is no one who has gone to Afghanistan who has not been helped by an Afghan.

In Kabul, over fears of what the Taliban might do next, there have been reports of criminal gangs taking advantage of the chaos and confusion in the city. A driver in Kabul, who not only kept many journalists safe over the years, but also became a close friend of many people, contacted them today, ready to transport them to the airport even though the company for which he was working was closed days ago. He had always hoped he would have the opportunity to leave Afghanistan, but it is difficult to maintain that level of hope for so many years, he told Intelligencer. Tonight, all he could do was go home to his family.

The man in Nangarhar province still sitting with friends says that even if he takes a flight somehow, he will still worry about leaving his country. I will fly out of Afghanistan that I love so much, knowing that I will not return to the same Afghanistan and not knowing if I can ever return.

Afghanistan is my home, Kabul is my home, but it is a home where I feel alone now, trapped and alone.

But there is also a common sense of unity, he says: America and our government officials may have left us, but we are all alone in this together. Tonight he and his friends are playing soft music and sharing jokes with each other in the dark, a small attempt to keep the spirits up. It will be a long night, but there is some consolation that we are in this together, whatever the outcome.