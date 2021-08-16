International
Calgary politicians start campaigning after the fall of the federal election writing – Calgary
Calgary politicians are stepping up campaign efforts after the federal election collapsed on Sunday.
Canada’s 2021 federal election is officially a move. Here’s how it will work
Political scientist Duane Bratt believes there are three main battlefields in the city.
“These elections will not be like 2019. In 2019, the leaders, I think, were here for a few hours. They refueled their plane at the airport. “They did a quick event in the Northeast and then left again because we knew any riding would go to the Conservatory,” he said.
“It is not like that now. You can identify at least three attacks in which the Liberals have a chance. Then the question is how long will the leaders be here?
“Traditionally, in big cities, Liberals make stronger on three types of travel: downtown trips like Calgary Center, horseback riding around a university campus like Calgary Confederation and the University of Calgary, and large visible minority communities like Calgary Skyview. “
The next federal election is about securing a majority government: experts
Advisor. George Chahal is running for a Liberal seat in Calgary Skyview in the federal election. He said he is proud to be a councilor for the past four years, and now, he is excited to make sure the city is known.
“I think it is extremely important that Calgary and Calgary in the Northeast are represented in government. We have seen before when we are not, it is much harder to make sure our interests are heard,” he said.
“Northeastern Calgary, Calgary Skyview, we have a growing economy, we have such a diverse population and we are the future of Calgary and the future of Canada. We want to make sure we are heard and that we are part of the decision-making process in Ottawa . “
George Chahal will run in the next federal election for the Liberal Party
He said the biggest issues are childcare, infrastructure and the expansion of public transport.
Calgars react to Sunday’s expected federal election call
On the same trip, NDP candidate Gurinder Singh Gill knocked on the door in Coventry Hills.
“The NDP is a party for working-class families, everyday. We are trying to push for pharmaceutical policies that other parties have been saying for 40 years, but they have never implemented them. Dental care, the vision that is all under our healthcare system, “he said.
“Next is climate change. We need to focus on the environment, understand what we can do to make a difference. “
Affordable living for seniors and student debt are also priorities, he said.
What will the COVID-19 era federal election look like? What voters need to know
Conservative Calgary Nose Hill chairwoman Michelle Rempel Garner made her message clear.
“Justin Trudeau has unnecessarily promoted this election, but I will fight for my community. I always have, and will always work to protect their rights, “she said, citing environmental protection” without killing jobs and pipelines “as well as tax cuts.
“I’m a proven fighter and Alberta’s strong voice in Ottawa. Canadians deserve better than the scandalous, aimless and fiscally reckless liberal government they have been charged with for many years. “
Trudeau announces Canadians will go to the polls to elect the 44th Canadian Parliament
Alberta candidates in the climate-focused Green Party want to offer an alternative. Carey Rutherford is the Green Party candidate for Calgary Forest Lawn.
“People are tired of the way things have been and do you think who is interested and improved in the way things have been? This is what the Green Party is talking about. We are interested in moving forward,” he said. .
“We are really focused on utilizing knowledgeable Albanians and experts outside the energy sector in a fair transition. This has been our focus for a long time, and it is even more important now that things are changing,” he said. Rutherford, adding that the party is interested in supporting education, health and money issues.
Elections in Canada: The Complete List of Promises Made During the 2021 Campaign
A statement from Alberta’s candidates of the People’s Party of Canada said: “These elections are an opportunity for Albertans to come together after a reasonable voice and to express their desire to live in a society that values freedom.”
Decision Canada: How the 2021 federal election will work
Now that the election is here, Bratt believes it will not be about birth alone. Voting in Alberta can make a difference “every country matters,” he said.
“But he is campaigning for two big issues: vaccine procurement and economic support during COVID.
“Erin O’Toole has problems in his party, especially in Alberta. And lastly, you have Jason Kenney. Many voters do not distinguish between federal and provincial governments, but Jason Kenney’s dislike can clearly spread to the federal election.” .
Asked about mandatory vaccinations for his campaign, O’Toole says “reasonable accommodations” can be made using all options
Canadians vote on September 20th.
