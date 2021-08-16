Trudeau injects vaccine hesitation into Canadian election spotlight

Vaccine reluctance has been relatively low in Canada, making the country a world leader in Covid vaccinations. Almost 82 percent of eligible people in the country have received a dose, while nearly 72 percent are fully vaccinated.

But many of them have not yet been vaccinated. Theresa Tam, Canada’s top public health official, recently said that more than 6 million qualified Canadians belonged to this category.

Trudeaus’s move to highlight vaccinations against Covid at first seemed to put his main rival, Conservative Party leader Erin OToole, at bay.

OToole supports vaccinations against Covid and has encouraged Canadians to get their own vaccinations. But he has upheld the rights of individuals to choose whether they get one.

OToole asked some questions Sunday about his vaccine position shortly after Trudeau called the election.

Vaccines are a critical tool that are safe and effective, OToole told a news conference in response to one of the questions. We can also have an approach that uses a complete package of health measures, from rapid testing and screening [to] use of the mask, to have reasonable accommodation for people who may not be vaccinated, whether young children or other people.

The Liberals and New Democrats demand that all their candidates be vaccinated against Covid-19, while every Bloc Québécois hopeful has received two doses, according to a report by CBC Newswith

The report said the Conservatives and Greens are not asking their candidates to take the blows.

Trudeau has not always drawn a hard line.

He rejected the idea of ​​vaccine passports during a January interview with Reuters, arguing that it was fraught with challenges. He said he was concerned about creating undesirable effects in the community as there are many reasons why someone cannot be hit.

A month later, Trudeau showed more anticipation, saying he had heard the pros and cons. Asked if there was a change of heart, he noted how expert recommendations had evolved on Covid issues.

Last week, his government began taking tougher action.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced on Friday that the government would make vaccinations mandatory for workers across the federal public service.

We also expect that Crown corporations and other employers in the federally regulated sector will also seek vaccination for their employees for the same compelling reasons, Alghabra told reporters.

He added that, no later than the end of October, all employees in the federally regulated air, rail and shipping sectors will need to be vaccinated.

Trudeau said Sunday that Liberals want to “continue to move forward in measures that both encourage people to be vaccinated but also make it harder for unvaccinated people to spread the disease to others.”

Canada is not alone. The Biden administration has seen ways to increase vaccine intake with similar measures that have sparked debate in the United States.

But in Canada, individuals’ differences over vaccines have the potential to affect national election results.

Conservative David Yurdiga, first elected to the House of Commons in 2014, made headlines last week for his criticism of Trudeau governments that plan to make vaccinations mandatory for federated regulated workers.

Mandating the vaccine as a requirement to work would be the beginning of a slippery slope, Yurdiga said in a statement quoted by many mediaWith Jobs our job is to stand up against this tyrannical idea that forces discrimination based on what Canadians choose to do with their bodies.

Conservative spokesman Cory Hann told POLITICO later Sunday that Yurdiga announced the party on Saturday that it would not seek re-election for medical reasons.

Trudeau adhered to Yurdiga’s statement and used it on Sunday as he argued what was at stake in the federal election and why a vote was needed.

We have seen some situations where conservative supporters have referred to government decisions as “tyrannical” over how they were creating mandates to vaccinate public servants or vaccinate people on trains and planes, said Trudeau, who was criticized by opponents. his call for early elections in a bid to strengthen the power of his parties. Well, the answer to tyranny is to have choices. And I think people who disagree with this government or disagree with this direction should have a chance to make themselves heard.