Hasty evacuation in Kabul Highlights Disconnect in Washington





Meanwhile, at the Pentagon, Defense officials said 3,000 Marines and soldiers were on the ground in Kabul as of Sunday evening to assist with the evacuation, and another 3,000 were on the road. Tension had been created between the Kabul Embassy and the Pentagon, officials said, with Pentagon officials seeking a smaller footprint and the State Department seeking to maintain a strong presence, officials said. During meetings and video conference calls, Pentagon officials reminded their diplomatic counterparts that US troops were leaving. Three weeks ago, as Afghan cities began to fall to the Taliban, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III extended the deployment of the USS Iwo Jima amphibious warship to the Gulf of Oman so that it would be closer to the region. A week later, he ordered the Naval Expeditionary Unit on ships about 2,000 Marines to land and wait in Kuwait so that they could more easily settle in Afghanistan. On Sunday, the military evacuated 500 people, officials said, adding that they expected that number to go up to 5,000 a day next week. All US embassies abroad have emergency evacuation plans, but Kabul presented significant obstacles. First, with about 4,000 employees, the embassy is one of the largest in the world. It takes time to close it and destroy any sensitive documents and other materials. Second, given that the Taliban control border crossings abroad, the evacuation must be done entirely by air, officials said. Thousands more, including dual nationals and U.S. contractors, are also in the country. Embassy officials appealed to American citizens who are still in Afghanistan to take refuge and submit documents to seek help to leave rather than show up at the airport, given reports of gunshots there.

