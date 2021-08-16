The man was taken into custody after entering a hospital in Saint John, causing damage – New Brunswick





A 44-year-old man has been taken into custody after being admitted to Horizons St. Hospital on Sunday. Joseph in St. John. St. John’s police said they were responding to a report of window damage on Paddock and Coburg streets when just moments later, they received an injury call at the Emergency Care Center at St. John’s Hospital. Josephs. “Officers arrived to find that a man had damaged several windows, entered the Horizon Health facility and caused extensive damage throughout the building,” police said in a statement. In a statement, New York Brunswick said the man entered at 7:40 a.m. breaking the entrance window. “The individual broke multiple spray heads, causing water to seep into the fourth floor where he entered multiple rooms, including operating rooms, and flowed down the building,” the statement said. The story goes down the ad READ MORE MORE: COVID-19: NB reports 11 new cases, set to split guidelines for new school year Trends Canada’s 2021 federal election is officially a move. Here’s how it will work

‘Worst experience of my life’: Canadian football captain in Olympics final penalties No patients or staff were involved. Because of the damage, Horizon said it has temporarily closed its Emergency Care Center until the glass is replaced and the cleaning is complete. “During this time, all patients and clients seeking urgent medical attention are required to seek treatment at another hospital,” Horizon said. All appointments scheduled at IV Day Hospital have been redirected to Horizons Saint John Regional Hospital, and those scheduled for surgery Monday at St Josephs Hospital are being contacted. Police said they will continue to investigate the incident

Police said they would continue investigations into the incident.















NB health officials are investigating the outbreak of Legionnaires disease in Moncton





NB health officials investigating outbreak of legionnaires' disease in Moncton August 8, 2021

