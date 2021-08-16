Idre World Cup Relay: Maps, Results and GPS Animations





The intricate Idre mountain terrain provided a series of very exciting races when the World Cup relays were set today. Swedish runners dominated the race, with victories in the men and women class, and several teams fought for victory over the relay in the men and women races. In the men’s competition, Sweden’s first team won a small second ahead of Norway’s first team – after a very close battle in the last match, where Norway’s anchor Kasper Fosser was caught second in the second at Swedish anchor Gustav Bergman in the last part of the course – with Switzerland finishing third. Before that, the lead had changed many times, with Bergman and Fosser (and most others) making big mistakes along the way. The following GPS animation takes you to what happened to the last part of the men from start to finish. WOW – what exciting #orientim relay! Enjoy the notes #GPSanimacion of the last very exciting match of the Men’s World Cup relay in Idre. Tight battle between – with mistakes by all major players! Returns to # WOC2011 pic.twitter.com/zAOKuMgmUN – WorldofO.com (@worldofo) August 15, 2021 In the women’s class there was a greater spread in the second game, and so the battle for victory was between only two teams – the first and second Swedish team with anchors Sara Hagstrm (Sweden 2) and Carolyn Ohlsson (Sweden 1). With Hagstrm making two mistakes and Ohlsson one mistake towards the end, the decisive factor was that Hagstrm’s mistakes were smaller – and came at a better time. Russia and Finland finished in next place – with Russia finishing second and Finland third at the World Cup, with only one team from each nation. The following GPS animation tracks what happened in the last women’s game. A close battle also at the Idre Women’s World Cup #orientim relay – with in the battle for victory – and in a back battle. Enjoy the notes #GPSanimacion of the last exciting match – which ended a brilliant round of the World Cup in the Swedish mountains pic.twitter.com/XynzKHoSSE – WorldofO.com (@worldofo) August 15, 2021 Maps and GPS tracking The map of men for the first two legs is shown at the top of the page, while the last leg of the women is shown below. For full GPS tracking and courses from all legs, see GPS tracking links on the websites of the GPS provider TracTracwith Results Men (World Cup) 1 Sweden

2 Norway

3 Switzerland

4 Finland

5 Estonia

6 Denmark Women (World Cup) 1 Sweden

2 Russia

3 Finland

4 Czech Republic

5 Norway

6 Switzerland Only the best team from each nation counts in the World Cup.

