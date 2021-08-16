Connect with us

NSW Covid Update: hopes for a lighter jam fade after reaching 478 new cases | New South Wales

The Prime Minister of New South Wales has acknowledged that without an extremely low number of cases, even opening up to 80% vaccination rates will be difficult, as hopes for a lighter blockade beyond August are fading.

The state reported 478 new cases won in the country Covid-19, another daily record, after Gladys Berejiklian warned that the state could reach 1,000 new cases a day soon if people do not follow public health orders.

We absolutely can if people continue to ignore the rules, she said.

The most important thing is for people to stay home. Do not leave the house unless necessary. It is disappointing. “Every day when we take examples of a handful of people doing the wrong thing: having parties or gathering in meetings they should not have or leave home when they have symptoms and have not been tested,” Berejiklian said.

There are not many examples, but only four or five in the entire population cause great grief.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said he had instructed officers to do a lot, but they still had the freedom to issue warnings.

I will not seek any additional police or health orders at this time because we need to give the strategy a chance. Each strategy takes seven to 14 days whether it is a police strategy or a health strategy to see what impact it has on Covid numbers.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said people should stay home and leave your home for as little time as possible, and whenever you are out and about, assume you have an infection or that you will be contacting someone who may have infection.

Most of the new cases were again in south-west Sydney, particularly in Canterbury Bankstown, with 88 cases, Cumberland with 93 and Blacktown with 62.

But there were also 35 new cases in western NSW, with the majority in Dubbo, mostly among Aboriginal people.

There were seven deaths in the reporting period. A 15-year-old boy who was in hospital being treated for pneumococcal meningitis and was diagnosed with Covid has also died.

The entire state is now at a standstill, though rules vary between the hotspots, Sydney’s largest region and the rest of the state.

Berejiklian now appears to have abandoned her previous suggestions that there may be a easing of blocking rules at the end of the month, as case numbers continue to rise.

She declined to say what the demand for nearly zero infectious cases in the community meant to remove the blockage, but referred to the Doherty Institute modeling which suggested that vaccination rates of 70% and 80% should be combined with cases small numbers before restrictions could be eased.

If you read the Doherty Institute report, it’s based on the premise of 30 to 40 cases about all the things you can do, Berejiklian said.

You can live life more freely than you do today, but the extent of your freedom depends on the number of cases. If case numbers are where they are now and we reach 80% of double doses, we will not be able to do everything we want to do.

What I just said does not differ from what we have said for weeks, weeks and weeks.

“While Covid is active globally, and while the Delta Strain is causing carnage around the world, we can not claim to reach zero and stay at zero forever,” Berejiklian said.

Let me make this very clear, which I have said from day one: it is always our aspiration and we have to work hard to reduce the number of cases. But to suggest that we will have zeros all the way until the pandemic ends worldwide is, I do not think, a realistic proposition.

Unlike the Victorian government, which disclosed details of where the broadcast was taking place, the NSW government did not provide detailed figures on whether the broadcast was taking place at home or at work, and in what types of work.

The prime minister declined to say whether the reopening of construction sites had contributed to the increase in cases.

At the blast in western NSW, Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro was asked if the rural and regional health network could afford it. He said: ‘Am I sure we can manage the health system in New South Wales regionally and rurally? Of course we can.

See what we did overnight with Walgett, the ability to forward resources to Walgett. Royal Flying Doctors go to Wilcannia on Saturday with 320 vaccines on Saturday and stay there for a few days. We have a network in the regions that work together.

Barilaro described the nationwide blockade as a precaution.

However, there are signs that there may be more regional outbreaks. Authorities have found traces of the virus in sewage systems in Bourke, Parkes, Lennox Head and Wallacia.

At ACT, the blockade was extended for two weeks after 19 new local Covid cases were reported, including one elderly care worker.

ACT Prime Minister Andrew Barr said he would prefer the federal parliament not to return next week. He had spoken with Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese this morning about the issue.

They should consider the urgency of a federal parliamentary session and if required, Barr said.

My preference would be for them not to do it unless they absolutely need it. And if they did, it would have to be under a minimal and absolutely safe environment for Covid.

