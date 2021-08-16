NSW Covid Update: hopes for a lighter jam fade after reaching 478 new cases | New South Wales

The Prime Minister of New South Wales has acknowledged that without an extremely low number of cases, even opening up to 80% vaccination rates will be difficult, as hopes for a lighter blockade beyond August are fading.

The state reported 478 new cases won in the country Covid-19, another daily record, after Gladys Berejiklian warned that the state could reach 1,000 new cases a day soon if people do not follow public health orders.

We absolutely can if people continue to ignore the rules, she said.

The most important thing is for people to stay home. Do not leave the house unless necessary. It is disappointing. “Every day when we take examples of a handful of people doing the wrong thing: having parties or gathering in meetings they should not have or leave home when they have symptoms and have not been tested,” Berejiklian said.

There are not many examples, but only four or five in the entire population cause great grief.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said he had instructed officers to do a lot, but they still had the freedom to issue warnings.

I will not seek any additional police or health orders at this time because we need to give the strategy a chance. Each strategy takes seven to 14 days whether it is a police strategy or a health strategy to see what impact it has on Covid numbers.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said people should stay home and leave your home for as little time as possible, and whenever you are out and about, assume you have an infection or that you will be contacting someone who may have infection.

Most of the new cases were again in south-west Sydney, particularly in Canterbury Bankstown, with 88 cases, Cumberland with 93 and Blacktown with 62.

But there were also 35 new cases in western NSW, with the majority in Dubbo, mostly among Aboriginal people.

There were seven deaths in the reporting period. A 15-year-old boy who was in hospital being treated for pneumococcal meningitis and was diagnosed with Covid has also died.