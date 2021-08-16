Advisory stop and outdoor water released to Okotoks due to reservoir leaks





Content of the article A tip for boiling water and stopping outdoor water has been issued in Okotoks due to a leak that has compromised water levels in two of the city’s reservoirs.

Content of the article Starting Sunday evening, everyone outdoor water activities are prohibited and northern communities in Zones 3 and 4 are advised that boil their water, the city announced online. A leak at the northern end of the community has affected two reservoirs and the city administration is working to determine the source of the issue. The loss of water pressure has prompted Alberta Health Services and Alberta Environment and Parks to provide boiling advice for DArcy Ranch neighborhoods, partial areas of Sandstone, Crystal Shores, Crystal Green, Air Ranch, partly Crystal Ridge, Suntree and others. . Residents in these communities are required to boil their water for a minute instead of drinking it from the tap, or before using it to drink, prepare food, or brush their teeth.

Content of the article City residents and businesses are being asked to ban all outdoor water activities, the news release said. The unreasonably prolonged period of hot weather and lack of rainfall has also added to other challenges in the water situation. The use of indoor water is currently not prohibited. As we continue to monitor water system requirements, the Depression has urged citizens to follow a wave of boiling water advice, said Chris Radford, director of plumbing operations and services in the city, in a statement. We must continue to be vigilant in our efforts to conserve water. The city says it will provide regular updates after the test is done and until the boiling water advice is removed. Proper rinsing should be completed and bacteriological tests completed before this happens. “This is a precaution that should be followed until further notice and we want to thank those affected by this advice for their support and patience as we work through redness and water quality testing to confirm water safety,” he said. Radford in statement Me The City of Okotoks appreciates the response and cooperation of the community in ensuring their health and safety. Okotoks is located south of Calgary. [email protected]

