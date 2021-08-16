International
In the election in Zambia, the opposition leader attacks towards the decisive victory over the president
JOHANNESBURG The leader of Zambia’s main opposition party sailed for victory in the presidential election, according to results announced Monday, relinquishing strong-wing tactics by the ruling party that had fueled fears of a rigged vote.
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, a businessman who had lost the previous five presidential bids, garnered more than 2.8 million votes in Thursday’s election, defeating Edgar Lungun, who withdrew 1.8 million votes. Mr Lungu has ruled the southern nation of Africa since 2015.
Analysts saw the victory of Mr. Hichilema, 59, who leads the United Party for National Development, as a strong rebuke of Mr. Zambia, a copper-producing country, has been plagued by high inflation, debt suffocation, rising food prices and unemployment.
At the forefront of economic problems, opposition activists and politicians warned that increasingly repressive tactics by the Lungus government would cause an erosion of the country’s democracy, which was seen as a model across the continent after Zambia’s founding father, Kenneth Kaunda, willingly stepped aside when he lost the first multiparty elections in 1991.
Mr. Hichilema, in a written statement provided to The New York Times by Vanguard Africa, a pro-democracy nonprofit organization working with him, said, In the 2021 election, people voted to save democracy.
We know that a healthy and functional democracy is one in which the voices of citizens can be heard freely, he added. We will listen to those voices instead of trying to silence the critics.
Before the elections, irregularities in voter registration led to a larger number of people on lists in areas that historically favored Mr Lungus’s party, the Patriotic Front. The government hit Mr. Hichilemas’ ability to campaign, in some cases blocking his trip. And activists accused the government of abusing rights in forcibly suppressing opposition demonstrations and trying to stifle critical independent mediawith
Even during the vote, the government placed the military on the streets, citing attacks on Lungu supporters and restricting access to social media sites, a decision that a court was quickly overthrownwith
Despite all the challenges, Mr. Hichilema won resolutely.
Zambians were worried about the possibility of another five years under such a dysfunctional regime, said Laura Miti, director of the Alliance for Community Action, a non-governmental organization based in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, that works on public accountability. That made people even more vigilant in the face of the Patriotic Front’s efforts to influence the election towards Mr. Lungu, she said.
I think that, in a way, the attempts to overthrow the elections worked against them, said Ms. Miti. I think more people came out.
Although voter registration was higher on the traditional basis of Mr. Lungus, turnout there was lower than in regions that tended to favor Mr. Hichilema, analysts said. And Mr. Hichilemas’s party generally lost by narrow margin to Mr. Lungus’ fortresses, while gaining by hand the most favorable areas for him.
As the first rounds of election results were announced, Mr Lungu issued a statement stating that voting was not free and fair.
He claimed that violence at polling stations on Thursday had kept his supporters away. Mr. Lungu posted a long thread on Twitter condemning the killings of two of his supporters and insulting the effect he said he had on the election.
The food of Mr. Lungus on Twitter that led before the vote was filled with calls for prayer and images of infrastructure projects during his tenure as he sought to portray his re-election as necessary to continue that progress. But that message was at odds with the daily realities of Zambians, said Nicole Beardsworth, a lecturer at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg who has been in Zambia since the beginning of last month studying the election.
I have heard this from many people that, You can not eat the streets, she said. And what is the point of school if you do not have teachers, and what is the meaning of a clinic if you do not have medication? This was really what turned the election against PF and against Lung.
In his statement, Mr Hichilema said that while it would take time to steer the economy in the right direction, Zambians could expect to see immediate changes in transparency and governance.
We will not take the army out on the streets, he said. We will not arrest civil society activists who speak for the interests of the people. And we will act quickly to stop the looting of state resources.
Mrs. Myth said that with the victory and support of Mr. Hichilemas by members of Parliament outside his party, he can govern by a two-thirds majority the level of support required to make constitutional changes. In the past, presidents have tried to change the Constitution in their favor. It will now be up to the Zambians to hold him accountable, she said.
The question is: What does he do with that power? Said Mrs. Miti. If citizens sleep and say: Well, we did our part, then you can easily create another regime that will either become tyrannical or rule in its interest.
