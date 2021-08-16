In the election in Zambia, the opposition leader attacks towards the decisive victory over the president

Zambians were worried about the possibility of another five years under such a dysfunctional regime, said Laura Miti, director of the Alliance for Community Action, a non-governmental organization based in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, that works on public accountability. That made people even more vigilant in the face of the Patriotic Front’s efforts to influence the election towards Mr. Lungu, she said.

I think that, in a way, the attempts to overthrow the elections worked against them, said Ms. Miti. I think more people came out.

Although voter registration was higher on the traditional basis of Mr. Lungus, turnout there was lower than in regions that tended to favor Mr. Hichilema, analysts said. And Mr. Hichilemas’s party generally lost by narrow margin to Mr. Lungus’ fortresses, while gaining by hand the most favorable areas for him.

As the first rounds of election results were announced, Mr Lungu issued a statement stating that voting was not free and fair.

He claimed that violence at polling stations on Thursday had kept his supporters away. Mr. Lungu posted a long thread on Twitter condemning the killings of two of his supporters and insulting the effect he said he had on the election.

The food of Mr. Lungus on Twitter that led before the vote was filled with calls for prayer and images of infrastructure projects during his tenure as he sought to portray his re-election as necessary to continue that progress. But that message was at odds with the daily realities of Zambians, said Nicole Beardsworth, a lecturer at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg who has been in Zambia since the beginning of last month studying the election.

I have heard this from many people that, You can not eat the streets, she said. And what is the point of school if you do not have teachers, and what is the meaning of a clinic if you do not have medication? This was really what turned the election against PF and against Lung.