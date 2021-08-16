US restricts Afghan evacuation flights to US for now, to give priority to Americans





It is unclear how long the flight break will last and the situation remains fluid. Since last week, refugee relocation agencies were preparing for a large influx of Afghan arrivals, two sources said, and Biden administration officials were discussing an increase in SIV flights. On Sunday, a joint statement from the Department of Defense and the State reiterated that the administration “would expedite the evacuation of thousands of Afghans qualified for US Special Immigrant Visas.”

However, the last flight currently scheduled for Afghanistan Special Visa (SIV) applicants and their families heading to Fort Lee, Virginia, has departed from Afghanistan, four sources said.

A State Department spokesman stepped down on Sunday, saying in a statement, ““As we have said, tomorrow and in the coming days, we will be transferring from Afghanistan thousands of American citizens who have lived there, as well as employees employed instead of the US mission in Kabul and their families and other particularly vulnerable Afghans.” .

“Furthermore, we are committed to relocating as many SIV applicants out of Afghanistan, increasing the pace from recent weeks where we have already relocated nearly 2,000 SIV applicants,” they said.

Developments come as the Afghan government has fallen and the Taliban have taken control of Kabul, leaving Afghans who worked alongside the US in its two-decade military campaign fearful for their lives. A source said the restriction on the number of flights able to transit in and out of Kabul airport – which was a scene of mass panic and chaos on Sunday – has hampered efforts to evacuate Afghan SIV applicants and their families. The U.S. can move a maximum of 5,000 people a day from Hamid Karzai International Airport, but the military has not yet reached that peak capacity. A defense official said the U.S. would be able to move so many people within a few days, an uncertain timeline given the speed with which the Taliban invaded Kabul. The State and Defense Departments said Sunday they would expand the troop presence at Kabul airport to nearly 6,000 over the next 48 hours to take control of air traffic and as part of “a series of steps to secure Hamid Karzai International Airport.” to enable the safe evacuation of US and Allied personnel from Afghanistan through civilian and military flights. “ “Tomorrow and in the coming days, we will be relocating thousands of U.S. citizens who have been resident in Afghanistan, as well as staff employed on the site of the U.S. mission in Kabul and their families and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals.” stated in the joint statement of the two agencies. “And we will expedite the evacuation of thousands of Afghans eligible for Special Immigration Visas to the United States, nearly 2,000 of whom have already arrived in the United States over the past two weeks,” the statement said. “For all categories, Afghans who have cleared security checkpoints will continue to be transferred directly to the United States. And we will find additional locations for those who have not yet been checked.” As of last Thursday, 1,200 Afghans and their families had been evacuated to America as part of the administration’s “Operation Allied Refugees,” according to State Department spokeswoman Ned Price. Those Afghans were processed at Fort Lee in Virginia, but ongoing efforts are being made to prepare more U.S. military bases to accept SIV applicants, including Fort Bliss in Texas, two sources familiar with the discussions said. Lawmakers and advocacy groups have been urging the administration for months to speed up efforts to expel Afghan SIV applicants from the country ahead of the planned full military withdrawal, and those calls had become more urgent as the security situation deteriorated and the US announced it would everyone was evacuated, except for a few diplomatic personnel. On Sunday, the US evacuated its diplomatic complex in Kabul and relocated its staff to Kabul airport. “If this is the best our nation can do to move allies into security, we have abusively failed to meet our values ​​and obligations. There is simply no reason we can not evacuate endangered Afghans to it. at the same time as American citizens We fought side by side for twenty years – surely, we can leave side by side, “Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said Sunday. “We can not let those who sided with America behead the Taliban. Despite your feelings in the war, the undeniable truth is that we had the means and time to rescue those in danger, and however, we neglected to act in any meaningful way, “she said. Administration officials just Sunday morning said they were stepping up efforts to hire Afghan translators, interpreters and others working for the U.S. abroad. SSecretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” Sunday, “We are redoubled efforts to get them out if they want to leave, as well as other Afghans at risk who may not qualify for “These so-called special immigrant visas for which the people who worked directly for us are quality, to do everything we can as long as we can to get them out, if that is what they want.” According to sources familiar with the matter, Biden national security officials told senators during a conference on Afghanistan on Sunday that there are about 60,000 Afghans who could qualify as SIV holders or applicants, P1 / P2 refugees, or others as advocates of human rights and may need to be evacuated. The administration said last week it was deploying additional troops to Qatar to help process SIV applicants, and CNN reported last week that the administration was working to finalize an agreement with Qatar to temporarily house thousands of Afghans. This agreement has not yet been officially announced.

CNN’s Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.

