UnionPay International launches first contactless electronic wallet in Tajikistan | tidings





SHANGHAI, August 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – UnionPay International (UPI) announced today that it has partnered with the International Bank of Tajikistan to launch the country’s first electronic wallet, making UnionPay the first payment brand to offer mobile contactless payment services in the country. As a result, the number of e-wallets outside the Chinese mainland that support UnionPay cards reaches 100. Meanwhile, the number of merchants accepting UnionPay payments for mobile phones has exceeded 10 million. The two achievements mark the formation of a UnionPay cross-border mobile payment ecosystem. An emerging product portfolio The growth of the global mobile payment industry has accelerated in recent years, with the transaction rate almost tripling from 2017 to 2020. In line with the trend, UPI continues to apply the technology, specifications and experience of the Chinese mainland mobile payment market in international market. As the first international card scheme engaged in exchanging and clearing mobile payments, UnionPay now offers a variety of portfolio products such as the UnionPay Application, QuickPass mobile wallet and QR code outside the Chinese mainland. Users can enjoy different payment experiences with one scan, tap or click. In particular, UnionPay launched the new QuickPass mobile this year, with several products integrating contactless, QR code and in-app payments. This means that payment requests in all cases of use inside and outside the Chinese mainland can be met with a mobile phone. Standard UnionPay wallets have been launched in more than 20 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Macao, The South Pacific and Southeast Asia, and nearly ten new e-wallets were released in the second quarter of this year alone. One in five transactions initiated by cards issued outside the Chinese mainland goes through mobile payment means. For example, Hong Kong AND Macao versions of the UnionPay Application provide access to almost all local card issuing banks, running 18 e-wallets in the region to support UnionPay QR codes, with over 1 million registered cards. Localized cooperation Arab News Express, a prominent news website in the UAE, commented that cooperation between UnionPay and local institutions has improved the mobile payment environment in Middle East and protect consumer health. Khmer Times, a Cambodian media outlet, said UPI’s diversified co-operation with local banks on mobile payments has helped accelerate Cambodia transition to a society without money. The rapid localization of UPI mobile payment business has benefited from several factors: first, the quadrilateral model under which UPI operates is in line with the regulatory requirements of each country and makes it easier to develop deep and favorable cooperation with local partners; second, UPI offers a wide range of solutions to meet the needs of users in different markets; third, all types of products comply with EMV specifications and thus can be used in cases of cross-border use, which adds to the appeal. Electronic portfolio launched Tajikistan reflects these features. Local POS terminals that support UnionPay QuickPass make up over 80% of the total, and the International Bank of Tajikistan has also issued a large number of UnionPay cards domestically over the past three years. Considering the characteristics of the local acceptance network and the needs of the cardholders, the UnionPay contactless portfolio solution has less demanding requirements for mobile devices and high compatibility with Android. Users can simply link their UnionPay cards to their wallets to make touching payments at home and abroad seamlessly. A Mobile Payment Ecosystem is taking shape In addition to a wide range of localized products, the increasingly sophisticated acceptance network and expanded digital payment service capabilities have accelerated the formation of the UnionPay mobile payment ecosystem. Currently, UnionPay’s physical acceptance network is spread across 180 countries and regions, more than half of which support UnionPay mobile payment services. UnionPay QR payments have been made in 45 countries and regions, with over 1.5 million traders outside the Chinese mainland accepting the payment product, three times the number of the same period last year. Moreover, 9 million POS terminals outside the Chinese mainland accept UnionPay QuickPass payments, doubling the number last year. Tokenization is the leading technology of UnionPay digital payment services. By generating multiple stand-ins that replace authentic bank card information, the technology not only ensures the security of physical card registrations and transactions, but also enables the issuance of virtual cards over the air, allowing users outside the Chinese mainland without a physical card to Enjoy Mobile Payment Services UPI has also developed more than 20 technical platforms, including the UPI Mobile Payment Service Platform (UMPS), to support partners across the globe in the efficient development of e-wallets and use cases. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unionpay-international-launches-first-contactless-e-wallet-in-tajikistan-301355537.html BURIMI UnionPay International

