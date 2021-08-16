Victoria Covid Update: Melbourne Under Siege After Daniel Andrews Extends Blockade by Two Weeks | Victoria

From 11.59pm on Tuesday evening, people who have to leave home to go to work will have to hold a permit.

The new rules will be in effect until at least September 2, when the extended closure is expected to end.

The Victorian Prime Minister said he was angry and disappointed when he saw the video of an engagement party held in Caulfield North on Wednesday, which was attended by 69 people, including a number of doctors.

There was broadcasting at that event, Andrews said. The only question is whether it will be a super-spreading event.

Three people who attended the party tested positive with Covid and health authorities are still awaiting test results for half of the guests.

Victorian Police Commissioner Shane Patton said any adult who would attend would receive a $ 5,500 fine. There will be over $ 350,000 in fines, Patton said. This is an expensive engagement party, but this is what it would do.

The Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency said it would work with police after receiving a number of complaints about registered health practitioners suspected of attending the event.

Privacy provisions in the Practitioners Health Regulations National law limits what we can say publicly about any action we are or may take regarding individual practitioners, a spokesman said.

The engagement party, which was held at the home of an elderly person in the Jewish Orthodox community, was strongly condemned by other people in the Jewish community in Melbourne, including Hebrew News and the Council of Orthodox Synagogues Australia.

The family said they had been facing online harassment since the holiday video was shared on social media on Sunday. Andrews said he had no sympathy for the people who had broken the rules.

The notion that you can have a party and not end up in trouble, well, is not a smart judgment, he said. You will be found, fined and as a special family you are learning, you become famous.

The Prime Minister said: They have done the wrong thing and people have views on it. Its selfish. They are shameful choices and will keep us all locked up longer than we should be. I’m angry, everyone was angry.

Andrews said the party had created literally thousands of hours of completely preventable work for contact trackers, who are still trying to find connections between the eight case groups in Melbourne.

There are 90 close contacts and a growing list of holiday locations in Balaclava and Caulfield North associated with the holiday.

Andrews also criticized the bars and pubs which offered drinks that encouraged customers to thrive nearby, and he said Victoria police and the liquor regulator would investigate to see if there had been any breach of liquor licenses.

Take it off, do not turn around and do not turn the path into a pub, the prime minister said. The bars are closed for a reason. It is not certain that they are open. It’s as simple as that.

Police will enforce tougher restrictions and will no longer issue warnings, Patton said.

The states’ chief health officer, Prof. Brett Sutton, said his advice to tighten restrictions was not in response to any single event.

We are on the threshold and need to pull back from the threshold, Sutton said. We’re probably just going on with this explosion, but we’re not ahead of it in the way we need to be to achieve control.

Sutton rejected the suggestion that a curfew at 9pm was an unreasonable restriction on people’s freedoms, saying the curfew is not an obstacle, the direction of staying home is the restriction and the curfew supports it.

He said he was concerned that compliance was falling because people were over the blockages.

There is such a strong feeling that we have made such sacrifices and here again we are facing another battle, Sutton said. I hope we can be empowered by the success we have had in the past and the realization that it is absolutely possible, and that getting back to an aggressive state of oppression, without transmission from the community, means we can do all the things we want , against a terribly alternative option.

The alternative, Andrews said, was what is happening in Sydney.

I do not want us to end up like Sydney where he has radically moved away from them, Andrews said. They are closed until almost the entire country is vaccinated. This will take months.