



The government has been accused of abandoning the public and making Covid security an individual problem following a weekend of the largest mass rallies since the pandemic hit the UK 18 months ago. About 1.7 million people have traveled to attend football matches, festivals, music concerts and theater since Friday. In addition to the nearly 400,000 fans this season who opened the Premier League games, up to 850,000 more went to football matches in England, Scotland and Wales, while around 150,000 were expected to play cricket in Nottingham and London. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7105%"/> Tottenham Hotspurs striker from South Korea Son Heung-Min (2L) celebrates by scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City (Photo: Adrian DENNIS / AFP) There were also about 300,000 people attending music and art festivals, including 53,000 young people at the Boardmasters events in Newquay, Cornwall. While the Government plans to implement Covid status checks at mass rallies from October 1, there is no legal requirement for countries to do so currently. Dr Zubaida Haque from Independent Sage claimed that the Government had abrogated its responsibility to protect the British people from the virus. She said: “In handing over responsibility for the pandemic over a large number of cases to the public and businesses, the Government’s message is very clear that Covid safety is an individual problem and that infections do not matter and were no longer in this together. But that’s not how infectious air diseases work. The government has abandoned the public. However, scientific experts are less concerned with the significant spread of the virus through outdoor events. Professor Graham Medley, of the Spi-M pandemic modeling government group and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage), toldIthat while he felt infections would increase in the coming weeks, he was more concerned about smaller family events than mass gatherings outside. Chelsea and Everton were the only Premier League football club to have confirmed they would insist on a double vaccination test or a negative Covid test before allowing fans to enter this weekend. The other eight clubs with draws at home will either apply random checks or have no checks on site. Manchester United 5-1 beating Leeds United were watched from a packed home of more than 70,000 at Old Trafford, but none were checked for their Covid status. The match also resulted in six arrests as rival fans clashed in ugly scenes across the city. It’s a similar story in the 30,000-capacity Lords cricket field, where England faced India over the weekend after fans were not checked for their Covid status. However, far from sports venues, Covid status checks were in place. The 53,000 music fans who attended Boardmasters in Newquay over the weekend were asked to show proof of vaccination or a negative test before entering.

