I’m the only surgeon: After the earthquake in Haiti, thousands demand little care





LES CAYES, Haiti With broken bones and open wounds, the injured were rushed to injured hospitals or rushed to the airport, hoping for flights out of mercy. A handful of doctors struggled overnight in makeshift triage wards. A retired senator used his seven-seater plane to transport the most urgent patients to emergency care in the capital. A day after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake killed at least 1,300 people and injured thousands in western Haiti, Les Cayes’s main airport was flooded on Sunday with people trying to evacuate their loved ones in Port-au-Prince, the capital, about 80 miles east. There were not many choices. With only a few dozen doctors available in a region that is home to a million people, the aftermath of the quake was becoming increasingly dire. I’m the only surgeon out there, said Dr Edward Destine, an orthopedic surgeon, laying towards a temporary corrugated tin operating room, set up near the airport in Les Cayes. I would like to operate on 10 people today, but I just do not have supplies, he said, listing an urgent need for intravenous drops and even the most basic antibiotics.

The quake was the latest disaster to shake Haiti, which is still living with the aftermath of a 2010 earthquake that killed about a quarter of a million people. Saturday’s quake came about five weeks after Haiti President Jovenel Mose was ousted, leaving a leadership vacuum in a country already facing severe poverty and rampant gang violence. Authorities in Haiti were trying to coordinate their response to the quake, given the confusion that followed it in 2010, when delays in delivering aid to hundreds of thousands of people exacerbated the death toll.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry promised Sunday at one press conference to provide a more appropriate response than what we provided in 2010, with a single operations center in Port-au-Prince to coordinate relief efforts. Dr Paul Farmer, co-founder of the Partners in Health aid agency, which oversees several hospitals in Haiti, said the countries’ ability to respond to an earthquake with new emergency medical services and training programs had greatly improved in the intervening years.

The things we had available in 2010 versus now are night and day, said Dr Farmer. But he acknowledged that Haiti still faces what he called old problems such as bad roads, poor transport and political instability, fueled by gang violence, which can make disaster management even more difficult. Among the organizations that helped over the weekend were the United States Agency for International Development, which sent a search and rescue team, and the U.S. Coast Guard, which said they had deployed helicopters to provide humanitarian assistance. The Pan American Health Organization sent experts to coordinate medical support, and UNICEF was distributing medical supplies for hospitals in the south and water and sanitation assistance. The strongest earthquake than the one 11 years ago caused landslides, with rocks and other debris blocking many roads, making it difficult to reach the injured and the needy. The road from Les Cayes, on the coast, to the Marceline district about 16 miles away in the mountains overlooking the city, was cut into the center, with stones and tree branches blocking it. Families in the area were sleeping outdoors, their homes severely damaged or completely destroyed. Others were very nervous about the earthquakes that hit the region to feel comfortable sheltering under one roof.

In Marceline on Sunday, Honore Faiyther had just discovered the body of his thesis among the remaining benches of St. Agnes church when another earthquake shook the city, hitting the corrugated tin roofs that had collapsed and scattered on the ground. Mr. Faither closed his eyes and waited for the vibration to pass as he sat on a concrete slab that had been part of the church wall. Just steps away, the body of his aunt, Ilda Pierre, was lying on a metal grille, covered with a white sheet.

Mrs. Pierre had cleaned the church with a friend when the quake struck. My aunt has four children, and she is very active in our community and volunteering at this church for five years, said Mr. Faiyther. Her husband is in denial. He can not accept that she is dead. Rev. Jean Edy Desravines said he had prepared a sermon for Sunday to inspire parents to send their children back to school next month so they can reunite with our community after such a difficult year, referring to the pandemic. Now there is no school to even send them to, the priest said, explaining that the elementary school run by his church had also been razed. In a small town like this, the church is all we have, he said.

Marceline Mayor Fenicile Marssius, going to check on the priest, said her house had been destroyed. Earthquake in Haiti Updated August 15, 2021, 8:39 am ET We have not had any help from the government, Ms. Marssius said. Maybe they have so much to do in cities that they can not reach us in these remote areas. In the town of Mazenod, outside Les Cayes, people watched as volunteers tried to pull two women out of the rubble of a collapsed church dormitory, the metal wreckage of a bulldozer piling up rubbish, while men used their bare hands to move concrete slabs.

Almost the entire complex of St. Eugene Chapel of Mazenod was destroyed, including the seminary and high schools run by the church. “I do not think there is any hope,” said Melchirode Walter, 31, whose sister, Solange Walter, 26, was trapped. We call her name from yesterday and knock on the concrete, but there is nothing. Rev. Corneille Fortuna, who helps run the complex, said he survived a bit when his apartment on the property came out. He was blocked by bricks blocking the entrance until friends were able to pull him out. Haiti is a place where any disaster is possible, said Father Fortuna. And there is no help. Officials in Les Cayes estimated that only 30 doctors served the entire western region. They are now facing the overwhelming prospect of treating thousands of serious injuries from dilapidated buildings. All major hospitals have been damaged; doctors worked overnight to set up the temporary operating room near the airport in Les Cayes because the local hospitals were in such poor condition.

At Les Cayes General Hospital, two surgeons operated on eight people with reduced supplies on Sunday but were forced to leave.

Following their procedures, patients were transported by wheelchair to their beds in the Caribbean sunbathing parking lot, which has become an outpatient center. Dr. James Pierre, one of the surgeons, had just completed surgery on a 5-year-old girl with abdominal trauma who had been crushed by a wall of her home while playing in the yard. We can only do simple surgeries here, we have nothing to work with, Dr Pierre said as he watched the girls working on the chest with every breath under an outdoor blanket. The medical records, placed two feet high on a metal table, lay next to an open faucet where patients, their families, and friends bathed. The chickens ran among the injured. At the airport, Herve Foucand, a former senator from the Les Cayes region, was using his small helicopter over the weekend as a flying ambulance, taking the most needy to the Haitian capital, a 45-minute flight. He said he had evacuated 50 people since Saturday. Hospitals are broken inside, he said. I have 30 people in serious condition waiting for me, Foucand added. But I only have seven seats.

Palmera Claudius, 30, was lying on the bed of a truck her relatives had hired to take her to the airport, the entire left side of her face was swollen. She had been home to Camp Perrin, on the outskirts of Les Cayes, when she felt her entire house shake. As she tried to run outside, a wall collapsed on her. Like many others heading to the airport, she hoped for a free flight to the capital, as her family could not afford a ticket. Ms Claudius said she could not feel her feet and that the clinic in her town did not have the capacity to do an X-ray to determine what was wrong. Taking a break from caring for the injured, Dr. Destine, the orthopedic surgeon, was trying to get his father, also a surgeon, to the United States for treatment. His father suffered severe head trauma from a fallen roof, he said. Dr Destine said he expected thousands of people to get potentially deadly infections if the right supplies were not delivered on time. The prospect of malnutrition, too, is likely to exacerbate the natural disaster for an already impoverished and hungry population, he said. We can not even do laboratory tests, he added. Constant Meheut contributed reporting from Paris and Alexandra E. Petri from New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/15/world/americas/haiti-earthquake.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos