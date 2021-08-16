The BC resident loses Wayne Gretzky’s rookie card in the fire

Original story posted by The Canadian Press

Robert Hugh of Monte Lake, BC, valued his original Wayne Gretzky card so much that he bought a fire safe to store it.

So earlier this month, when the White Rock Lake fire prompted an evacuation order as it spread to the community, Hugh and his wife packed their car and left the card behind — counting on the six-month box to keep it safe .

He did not.

“I’m going to enjoy Wayne for many, many years. Some things we just do not take away from life until they force us,” Hugh said. “Poor Wayne. He was burned. “

The wildfire penetrated Hugh’s property, destroying most of the square mile it takes. She flattened the house and took with her not too fiery safe.

Hugh had the card with him for 25 years, and also had a range of options to sell it, he said.

Earlier this year, a 1979 original O-Pee-Chee Gretzky card was sold to an anonymous buyer for $ 4.69 million, though Hugh’s card probably did not reach that much.

“Well, it was not in such good condition, but you know it was certainly worth a lot more than I thought it was worth at one time,” Hugh said with a laugh.

He hopes he can return the $ 400 he paid for the box.

But there are other things that Hugh said were saved and smiled in his face.

He found that his 12-year-old black cat, Scratch, was alive and well when he returned to take a tour of what was left of his house on Saturday.

“He was sitting here, waiting as if nothing had happened.”

Hugh said officials from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District left food and water for the cat, so he drew attention and took good care of it.

He described his emotions from the start of the fire about a week ago as a “roller coaster” alternating with grief over the loss of himself and his neighbors.

“I came back to find that some things I thought would burn were not burned,” he said.

“So you know, in every situation there is a silver line. Sometimes it’s hard to look for it, but here it is. My cat is still alive.”

He recalled the morning when the fire came as a “beautiful day” and “sunny”, though he could see the tongues of flames in the distance and hear the screams of helicopters above as they tried to put them out.

“Then the wind rose and debris started flying around.”

Within minutes, he said the fire was in their community and he and his wife had to flee. They were prepared for evacuation.

The couple moved to Quail Lodge, Kamloops, which is about half an hour drive from their home.

He remained in his home during the 2017 fires and was happy with the government response then. He had hoped that officials would have a similar strategy this year as well.

He said he did not like what he characterized as the paternalistic approach of the province this time, refusing to let residents stay and help fight the fires.

The BC Fire Service said it is preparing for a possible increase in lightning strikes and variable winds as cooler weather is forecast over the coming days.

Fire information officer Erika Berg said the temperature change is projected to begin Sunday evening, possibly bringing pirocumulonimbus clouds to the southern region that usually cause their weather systems, including an increase in lightning.

Storms are more likely to be seen in northern British Columbia, including the Fort Nelson and Caribou fire centers, with a chance of increased lightning strikes that could potentially cause more fires, she said.

Strong and variable winds are also forecast for large areas of the province, noting that they can also cause an increase in the size and intensity of fires, she said.

The service has been conducting described fires in some of the largest wildfires such as White Rock Lake, Tremont Creek and Flat Lake to prepare for a possible increase in lightning strikes, Berg said.

BC currently has more than 270 active fires and more than 6,700 square miles of area burned by the flames.

Heat warnings are in effect for parts of the south BC, including East Vancouver and the South Bay Islands, Fraser Valley, North Thompson and Whistler, where mercury is projected to hit the mid-30s and upper 30s.

Hugh coughed as he described his hometown.

He said the country has an “apocalyptic” and “scary” appearance.

“It really is, really smoked and everything is burned. “I can not see two feet forward,” he said.

“I have never been to a war zone, but I would assume it would look like that.”

Hina Alam and Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press