The Green Party faces challenges towards the autumn elections





While it will be an interesting election for the next five weeks, the Green Party of Canada faces several challenges to come forward. But their leader Annamie Paul says Canadians are ready to make a difference for the country. “They underestimate people’s desire for change that this pandemic has provoked,” Paul said as she prepared her campaign at the Wellesley Community Center. “We are ready to attack in a new direction,” she said amid waves of cheers.















Trudeau announces Canadians will go to the polls to elect the 44th Canadian Parliament





Trudeau announces Canadians will go to the polls to elect the 44th Canadian Parliament

But there is an obstacle she must overcome – or the greatness of the newly formed party leader may fade. The story goes down the ad She needs a seat in parliament, a fact that puts her in a difficult position according to Tim Abray, a professor of political science at Queen’s University. “It’s a big uphill battle,” he says. “I do not envy her position. It would already be difficult because of the ride on which she chose to run. “















What is expected in the next federal election





What is expected in the next federal election

Abray, who is also a doctoral candidate studying voter behavior, says that with the ongoing struggle within her party – convincing Canadians to vote differently will not be easy. Read more: Two other members of the Green Party leave amid financial problems “The closest analogy to this is to start a driverless race,” he says. “There are a lot of things she really needs to overcome in a short period of time.” Trends The wildfire forces the closure of the BC Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

Cases of progression: What is it like to catch COVID-19 after vaccination? The story goes down the ad She has to surpass newly-elected Liberal MP Marci Ien, a well-known CTV news anchor in downtown Toronto. Ien defeated him in the Toronto downtown election last year. She was also defeated in 2019 – the fourth.

Paul says it is certain that Canadians want change.















Decision Canada: How the 2021 federal election will work





Decision Canada: How the 2021 federal election will work

“We have heard from many MPs who are leaving this session that it is a culture that has been toxic. “It’s a culture that has become undesirable and it’s a culture that focuses on putting a lot of power in the hands of very few people,” she says. “We see ourselves as part of the antidote to this.” For the past 10 months, the Green Party has been in turmoil. Read more: Diversity in politics matters: Annamie Paul hopes to overcome Green Party squabbles The story goes down the ad There are ongoing legal battles that challenge Paul’s leadership. Pauls interim Chief of Staff Phil Spidle was fired from the party last week. And sources say the Green Party staff has been halved. They even lost a Fredericton MP to the Liberals, Jenica Atwin. However, those are all facts that Paul says are bumps on the road to victory. “Change is not always easy. But it is always worth it. And so we are going through it. But we are a party that I believe unites in the moments that matter most. ” Paul was surrounded by her candidates competing with her on several trips to Ontario – including Adrian Currie. He is vying for a place in riding in Davenport, Toronto. He says that although the fighting is distracting their party, that’s all there is and Canada needs to see through it. “It has been a distraction for the simple fact that the Green Party has the best plan to tackle climate change,” Currie says. “Liberals are worried that Annamie Paul will win the Toronto Center – and if they do, it will have a domino effect across Toronto.”















Young Green Party candidates say they are the party for the future





Young Green Party candidates say they are the party for the future

All this while liberal leader Justin Trudeau tries to secure a majority – during a pandemic. The story goes down the ad Enterprise Canada political strategist Jason Lietaer says it is a challenging time for everyone, given that there are only 36 days until people go to the polls. “The first day is a worrying day. I think you are all a little scared of where it will go, “he says.” I think they all met their goals to varying degrees. They all have questions for the future. As it stands, Paul will only campaign on her boarding at the Toronto Center to test and strengthen a place. But with some roadblocks along the way. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

