Zambia elections: Opposition leader wins overwhelming elections

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has won a landslide victory over Edgar Lungu in Zambia’s presidential election, the results showed on Monday.

The election commission said Hichilema received 2,810,777 votes against Lungus 1,814,201, with all but one of the 156 counties counted.

That is why I declare that Hichilema in question will be the president of Zambia, said the chairman of the election commission, Esau Chulu, in a center full of results in the capital Lusaka.

This would be the third time that power has passed peacefully from a ruling opposition party since the independence of South African countries from Britain in 1964.

There was a large turnout mostly of young people, some who came dressed in their academic clothes to protest the lack of employment after graduation.

Joseph Kalimbwe, a youth representative of the Hichilemas UPND party told CNN.

The young people voted for us. Four million young people between the ages of 18 and 24 registered to vote. It was a great turnout and it was very personal to them. They want to ensure that their parents’ mistakes are corrected. They voted for our leader on the grounds that he has better policies and ideas and can strengthen our state institutions.

Across Zambia, celebrations erupted in the streets as Hichilemas supporters dressed in red and yellow of his United National Development Party (UPND) danced and sang as drivers shouted horns.

However, the celebrations may be short-lived: Zambia is in dire financial straits and became the first sovereign failure of the pandemic era on the continents in November after failing to keep up with its international debt payments.

Salim Dawood / AFP / Getty Images Supporters of presidential opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema celebrate his election as President of Zambia in Lusaka.

This was due to an explosive mix of commodity depression prices – which had pushed Zambia into recession long before the pandemic – and a brutal slowdown in economic activity caused by the pandemic itself.

Hichilema, 59, a former CEO at an accounting firm before entering politics, now faces the task of trying to revive Zambia’s assets. The economy has been driven only slightly by the most favorable copper prices – now rising to the highest levels of the decade, driven in part by the boom in electric cars.

Last year, Zambia, Africa’s second largest copper mine, produced a record production of the metal.

International Monetary Fund support is pending until after the vote, as is a debt restructuring plan seen as an early test of a new global plan aimed at easing the burden on poor countries. Read more

Lungu, 64, has yet to concede defeat and has shown he can challenge the result, which will be difficult, given the difference.

Lungu said Saturday that the election was not free and fair following incidents of violence against ruling party agents in the Patriotic Parties in three provinces, and the party was being consulted on its future course of action.

UPND officials dismissed Lungus’s statement as a source from people trying to throw out the entire election just to get caught up in their affairs.

If Lungu wants to resolve a dispute or annul the election, he must apply to the Constitutional Court within seven days to file a complaint after being declared a winner.

Hichilema’s victory overturns a narrow defeat in the 2016 presidential election against Lungu.