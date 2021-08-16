Where party leaders are on Day 2 of the federal election campaign





Here’s what you need to know about where Canada ‘s political party leaders are on Election Day 2. You can watch streaming video of events available live on this site throughout the day. All times are east time (ET) unless otherwise noted. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is in Quebec and Ontario 10 visits a local business, ETI Converting Equipment, in Longueuil, Que. to make an announcement to support Canadian businesses and maintain a media availability.

5:45 pm visits a restaurant in Coburg, Ont. Conservative leader Erin O’Tooleis in Ottawa 11 o’clock warns at the Westin Hotel.

5:30 pm holds the city’s virtual town hall with residents of Newfoundland and Labrador.

7:05 pm holds a virtual town hall with Ontario residents. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is in the Greater Toronto Area 10:30 a.m. has a media availability and makes an announcement on “measures to make the ultra rich pay their fair share” on the corner of Logan Ave. and Danforth Ave. in Toronto.

2 pm visits local Eat Eat business in Brampton.

3pm holds a “family delivery” on asphalt at 6828 Vanguard Drive in Mississauga. Qubcois Bloc Leader Yves-Franois Blanchetis in Quebec City 10:30 a.m. holds a press conference at the Parc de la Frankophonie, near the National Assembly, with some candidates with whom he will later dine at a nearby restaurant.

2 pm Holds a press conference at Medicago headquarters to discuss drug production and research and development in Quebec.

3:30 pm tour of the Laurier Quebec Mall. Green Party leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto 12-22 pm Survey with volunteers in Corktown.

2:45 pm discusses the climate crisis on the corner of Lower River Road and Trolley Crescent, with a media availability.

5-7 afternoon canvas in Cabbagetown.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-election-2021-where-the-leaders-are-day-2-1.6141980 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos