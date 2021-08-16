International
What does it matter to you? CBC Calgary begins with a federal election campaign
As part of the coverage of the CBC Calgary federal election, we are taking a key question on the streets of our city: What do you want the candidates to talk about while running for your vote?
Election coverage often focuses on political strategy, intrigue, horse racing, experts and party platforms, and, of course, those things certainly have their value and usefulness. But we also want to take a community approach and help bring the voices, ambitions, concerns and hopes of Calgary voters to the front and center.
So as part of our extensive election coverage around Calgary and southern Alberta, CBC Calgary is taking a deep dive to better understand an area in our city in particular.
Calgary Forest Lawn constituency.
Why?
Well, it is riding in Alberta that had the lowest voter turnout in the 2019 federal election.
According to the Canadian Election, only53 percent of registered voters went to the polls. That compares with an average of 69 percent for the rest of Alberta constituencies.
A low turnout may indicate a sense of disconnection, a sense that political debates and politics are not related to local concerns.
At that point, we met the first Calgary Forest Lawn residents last week.
Why didn’t they vote?
PeterTang, a single father who keeps four busy children at home this summer, said he normally does not vote because he does not find time.
“Busy type. First you need to understand who you want to vote for, who is good, is okay,” he said.
Nerissa Jobe, a mother who was getting food from The Alex Food Market Market, said she did not vote last time because she did not trust any of the candidates. “I did not find a candidate with whom I could connect, to stand up for the people who suffer the most.”
As for Jason Wiebe, an employee of glass warehouses anxiously awaiting the economy to recover, he said he is voting and it is a deliberate act of hope.
“To hope for change. If you do not vote, you cannot hope for change,” he said. “We are fighting very badly here.”
Calgary Forest Lawn includes neighborhoods east of the Deerfoot Trail, on either side of 16th Avenue. It includes neighborhoods such as Mayland Heights, Pineridge, Marlborough Park, Penbrooke Meadows and Southview.
Hipurina came out Conservative in 2019, represented by Jasraj Singh Hallan. It has a population of 111,800 people with 75,700 registered voterswith
2016 census,the latest available, measured the average annual employment income as $ 39,300, compared to $ 59,300 across Alberta. The census also gives a picture of an ethnically diverse population. A quarter of families speak a language other than English or French most often at home.
For this project, CBC Calgary will spend time in these neighborhoods over the coming weeks, talking one-on-one with residents. We will share what we hear through a series of articles.
For our wider coverage of the election, we want to hear from as many perspectives as possible. So whether you live riding in Forest Lawn, or anywhere in southern Alberta, feel free to share what you have in mind atthis online form herewith
We will read all of your comments, and they will provide an overview to help guide our federal campaign coverage.
