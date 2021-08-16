Latest news in Afghanistan as Taliban forces take over Kabul: Live updates

People fight to cross the border wall of Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 16th. EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

The Afghans are adjusting to their new reality after the Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday afternoon, sealing their control over the country.

Here are the things currently:

There is chaos at Kabul airport: Dozens of civilians are trying to flee the country, with chaotic scenes continuing to unfold at Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Several men or young men were seen in video captured on the body of a U.S. military C-17 aircraft as it traveled the runway Monday afternoon, with many others watching or running alongside the plane, some of whom were under engines. An American Apache military helicopter was also seen landing on the upper surface in what appeared to be an attempt to disperse crowds of civilians, desperately trying to flee.

The U.S. military has since suspended air operations as U.S. troops try to clear the airport of Afghans who have flooded the airport, a U.S. defense official told CNN. The temporary suspension is while making sure the airport is safe, the official said.

CNN witnesses spoke at the airport in Kabulalso, saying they heard gunshots throughout the day. It’s unclear whether the shootings were aimed at people or in the air to disperse crowds.

While flights at Kabul airport are closed to civil aviation, evacuation flights may still take off, data tracking shows.

France and Finland are the last countries to close their embassies in Kabul and evacuate its staff as the first British flight carrying British nationals and embassy staff has now arrived in the UK.

The streets of the capital feel scary and surreal: In the capital, Taliban fighters are calm and cheerful, guarding the US embassy and presidential palace.

The militant group is now everywhere in the capital, walking easily through the streets of Kabul (and with American weapons in hand.)

CNN spoke to a handful of Taliban fighters in Kabul on Monday morning, who said their current focus is to ensure a smooth transfer of power. But outside the US embassy, ​​some were chanting America death, with smiles on their faces.

All the while, the Taliban influence in the city is becoming apparent, with men actively painting images of women uncovered outside some beauty salons.

The Taliban are signaling what the future will look like: Taliban spokesman SuhailShaheentold told CNN on Sunday that the new Taliban government would include non-Taliban Afghans, but said it would be premature now to name who the officials would be.

Asked if the Taliban would call on the current Afghan army and police to join the Taliban security forces, Shaheen said all those who surrender their weapons and join the Taliban will receive amnesty and that life and their property will be safe.

Shaheen also said that polybanopolitics regarding education for girls and women are clear and that women can continue their education from primary to higher education.

TheTalibanofficial said the success of the military offensive was because the group has roots among the people, calling it a popular uprising of the people. He said diplomats and journalists in Afghanistan could continue to work, including at the US embassy.

Former President Ashraf Ghani is nowhere to be seen: The Taliban took control of the presidential palace in Kabul yesterday after ousting President Ashraf Ghanifled.

Ghani was rumored to have fled to neighboring Tajikistan, but in a statement Monday, the country’s Foreign Ministry denied that the Afghan president had entered the country or was in its airspace. It is still unclear where Ghani is.

After his departure on Sunday, Ghani said in a Facebook post that he will always continue to serve my nation by offering ideas and programs. “

Today, I came across ahardchoice; whether I would stand up to the armed Taliban who wanted to enter the palace, or leave the beloved country that I have dedicated my life to protection and care for the past twenty years, he said. “To avoid the flood of bloodshed, I thought it was better to go outside,” he added

US refugee resettlement agencies are preparing for a large influx of Afghans: The Department of Defense will potentially relocate up to 30,000 Afghan Special Visa (SIV) applicants to the U.S., according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin have the capacity to house these applicants, Kirby said.