



NHS Hospitals England have sounded the alarm about the materials used on rooftops that reached the end of their lives over a decade ago, with a hospital forced to limit the use of some operating rooms to patients under 120kg (19th). Some hospitals are warning of the potential for roof collapse due to structural weaknesses in the reinforced concrete planks used in their construction between the 1960s and 1980s, which have a lifespan of 30 years. The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust wrote in its annual plan that the poor condition of the main theaters at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, posed a significant risk to elective care. The plan, published in June, stated: There are a number of issues related to buildings, the most important being RAAC [reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete] clothing which affects the floor load, limiting the use of some theaters for patients under 120kg. The plan said 1,700 surgeries had been affected with patients transferred to Peterborough City Hospital and waiting lists would be shared across the local health system by March 2022, while structural surveys were being conducted. Reports detected by a whistleblower The BBC reported that West Suffolk Hospital, which has a design similar to Hinchingbrooke, had hired a law firm to investigate the potential for corporate homicide allegations in the event of a fatal roof collapse, while hospital beliefs in East England had produced an emergency plan describing what would happen in the event of a significant structural failure of the hospital. Documents viewed by the BBC included an initial risk assessment that warned of an almost certain plank collapse, which would have catastrophic consequences. The level of risk has since been reduced to potential in response to West Suffolk launching a multimillion-dollar security work program, though it is understood this will not be completed until spring 2023. West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds has used 27 metal supports under concrete planks on the roof. Photo: Joe Giddens / PA NHS England said the affected trusts were maintaining secure services and were regularly required to manage complex property repairs, including coverage work. He added that the training exercises were conducted regularly in the interest of safety and preparedness. The problems relate to RAAC boards commonly used on the roofs, floors and walls of NHS buildings and schools between the 1960s and 1980s, which have since deteriorated or have structural weaknesses. The BBC reported that West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds has 27 metal planks under it, while Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn in Norfolk has more than 200. A spokesman for NHS England and NHS Improvement East of England said: Trusts in the east of England work in accordance with industry-specific advice and have been given more than milion 67 million to help them manage their asset program. The Trusts have maintained secure services for patients who need to have access to hospital care as usual, and have also introduced a number of measures including improved supervision and the use of specialized equipment to help identify and correct any problems promptly. .

