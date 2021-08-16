US Loss in Afghanistan a Chance for Peace: Iran’s President | Taliban News





The US exit must revive life, security and lasting peace in Afghanistan, says Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Tehran, Iran The loss of the United States in neighboring Afghanistan must be turned into an opportunity to revive life, security and lasting peace in the country, says Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The new president told outgoing Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone call Monday that Iran encourages all groups in Afghanistan to work towards national unity as a neighboring and brotherly country, quoting him as saying on his website. internet. The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the rule of the will of the unjust people of Afghanistan has always created security and stability, he said. While consciously monitoring developments in the country, Iran is committed to neighborly relations. On Sunday, after Kabul was taken over by the Taliban, the foreign minister presented to Iran the first major reaction when he welcomed the formation of a coordination council. We hope it can lead to dialogue and a peaceful transition in Afghanistan, Zarif said in a Twitter post, adding that violence, war and occupation never solve problems. Violence and the fighting profession never solve problems. Iran welcomes the announcement by @KarzaiH for the formation of a Coordination Council by Afghan leaders. We hope it can lead to dialogue and a peaceful transition in Afghanistan. Iran is ready to continue its efforts to make peace. Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 15, 2021 Earlier this month, then-President Ashraf Ghani, who left Afghanistan on Sunday, became one of the top officials to attend Raisi’s inauguration ceremony in Tehran. Zarif met with Yue Xiaoyong, China’s special envoy to Afghanistan, in Tehran on Monday. A statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Zarif stressed the need to prevent more violence and war. He also referred to the relocation of Afghan citizens and their accommodation in neighboring countries as one of the most important and urgent aspects of developments in Afghanistan. The meeting came on the same day that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China was ready to deepen friendly and cooperative relations with the Afghan Taliban. An Iranian official said Sunday that the country has prepared shelter in three provinces bordering Afghanistan to provide temporary shelter for Afghans fleeing the conflict in their home country. Dozens of Afghans in Tehran demonstrated in front of the UN office on the same day, chanting anti-Taliban slogans. The video showed another demonstration in the town of Qom on Monday. Iran’s foreign ministry announced on Sunday that it had reduced its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, leaving only a few staff at its embassy in Kabul.

