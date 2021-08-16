Why the Taliban victory in Afghanistan was inevitable





After the withdrawal of US forces in Afghanistan, the Taliban quickly occupied major cities and yesterday declared victory after President Ashraf Ghanifled abroad and the warring government collapsed.Here, Professor Natasha Lindstaedt, from the Department of Government at the University of Essex, writes that looking at the country’s strategic geographical location and regional politics (including support for the Taliban) tells us that this result was inevitable. Over the past 20 years, the US has poured trillions of dollars into Afghanistan to oust the Taliban, an attempt that was clearly unsuccessful. Afghanistan is strategically located between Central and South Asia, a region rich in oil and natural gas. She has also struggled with the efforts of various ethnic groups based in Afghanistan to create the homeland of her ancestors. Pashtun population (and to a lesser extent population Baluch) are particularly implicated in this. For these and other reasons, Afghanistan has long faced constant intervention by the Soviet Union / Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Iran, Saudi Arabia, India and, of course, Pakistan. Pakistan Afghanistan’s relationship with Pakistan has been strained since the first state was recognized as a sovereign state in 1919. When Pakistan gained independence in 1947, Afghanistan was the only country vote against its formation at the United Nations. Some of the tensions that came from Afghanistan’s refusal to recognize the Durand Line, the 1,600-mile rapidly drawn border that affected thousands of Pashtun tribes in 1893. Fearing calls from Pashtuns in both countries to create a national homeland that would permeate northern Pakistan, Pakistan has long sought to turn Afghanistan into a client Islamic state backing an Islamic identity (above Pashtun) in Afghanistan for gain strategic depth against India. Pakistan helped empower the Taliban in 1994 and has been Afghanistan’s most involved neighbor. Through its senior intelligence agency ISI, she has funded Taliban operations recruited manpower to serve in the Taliban armies and assisted in planning and arming offensives. Occasionally involved in direct combat support. ISI support for the Taliban was rooted in its goal of erasing Pashtun nationalism. But doing so could have created a bigger problem for Pakistan, as Taliban rule has led to an exodus of Afghan citizens in Pakistanwith

However, according to the Afghan government, there are elements within the Pakistani government, namely the ISI, that still support the Taliban and the continuing instability in Afghanistan. Moreover, Pakistan does not have a good relationship with other groups in Afghanistan, so there are few choices, besides support the Talibanwith For the Pakistani government, a worse scenario would have been a protracted conflict, which could lead to another major the spread of refugees in Pakistan. Iran Iran’s relationship with Afghanistan, which limits it to the east, is also complicated by regional dynamics and its relationship with the US. As a Shiite country, Iran has long had ideological differences with the Taliban. In the 1990s, she tried to form alliances, including with the US, to counter the Taliban threat. But two decades later, U.S. relations with Iran are at an all-time low, influencing Iran’s stance on how to deal with the Taliban. Iran has largely defended its bets by supporting both the Afghan government and the Taliban to keep them apart. Improved relations with Qatar, home of the Taliban’s political office, have also helped Iran’s relations with the Taliban. Russia and China Russia is primarily concerned with preventing instability on its border with Afghanistan and keeping Afghanistan free of US influence. Since the 1990s, Moscow has developed relations with various groups in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, despite suspicions about the Taliban’s possible support for terrorist groups. These relations intensified after the emergence of Islamic State in 2015. In the fight to defeat IS in Afghanistan, Russia saw that the interests of the Taliban coincided with its own interests. Reports emerged that Russia was arming the Afghan Taliban and directly undermining U.S. efforts there, even paying bribes to kill American and allied soldiers. American intelligence since then expressed low confidence in reward claims. China, meanwhile, has always maintained cordial relations with the Taliban. China’s main concern is to expand its influence in the west to gain strategic depth against India and the United States. New alliances At the moment, the rise of the Taliban has not translated into an increase in terrorist activity by groups like al-Qaeda against its Afghan neighbors, a concern of U.S. withdrawal from the region. Feeling the inevitability of the Taliban’s rise, opportunistic alliances have been formed with almost all of Afghanistan’s neighbors with the Taliban, except India. India has been largely reluctant to engage with the Taliban, but recently began contact, backed by Qatar. However, New Delhi had also made it clear that it would not support a violent overthrow of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. The besieged Afghan government had claimed that its neighbors were very sincere about the Taliban, its ability to reform and whether it would help Afghanistan achieve stability. Senior Afghan officials had warned that the Taliban victory would result in consolidating the power of various terrorist groups if the Taliban allowed them to establish a base to launch attacks. More important than hosting the Taliban is its willingness to allow terrorist groups to engage freely in organized crime in Afghanistan, an attractive place for that as well. The resurgence of the Taliban has created an acute humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan along with a terrible one. human rights abusesAmid the chaos, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the US of leaving a mess. And yet, while many may criticize US President Joe Biden for withdrawing forces, it is unlikely, given all these regional forces at work, that the US has ever achieved stability in Afghanistan, no matter how long it stayed. Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor, Government Department, University of Essex This article was republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license, and is easily updated to reflect the latest developments in Kabul over the past 24 hours. Read original articlewith

