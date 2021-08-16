The wildfire forces the closure of the BC Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt





A closed fire closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions Sunday night between Hope and Merritt. Drive BC says the best alternative route was from Highway 3 and Highway 5A to Merritt and then Highway 5. Her website is also experiencing technical difficulties, so some events are not being updated properly, according to the Drive Drive Twitter account. Woah! It was a horrible driving experience #coquihalla, just north of Britton Creek. I’m shaking! We reached it just as they were stopping traffic south @DriveBC #fires #Kamloops 7 pm August 15, 2021 pic.twitter.com/1hOepHLSmE – Marina LeClair (@MarinaLeClair) 16 August 2021 The story goes down the ad The fire that forces the closure is the July Mountain fire, estimated at 7,476 acres. Trends The entire city of Merritt, BC, on evacuation alert due to fire

Cases of progression: What is it like to catch COVID-19 after vaccination? The fire was out of control, and there has been an increase in the southern edge and northeast wing, adjacent to the highway, in the last 24 hours.















Read more: The new fire near West Kelowna strengthens the evacuation order, the local state of emergency The fire on Mount July has already forced the assessment order for 98 properties in the Electoral Zone “N.” Anyone traveling in the area is being asked to check Travel before Christ before you leave as situations can change at any time. The UN government said on Sunday that as fire conditions could change quickly, drivers should be aware that provincial highways could be closed with a limited notice. The story goes down the ad Non-essential trips to and within fire-affected areas are discouraged to avoid traffic congestion on evacuation routes. If one is to travel on Inland highways adjacent to fires, one is required to be prepared for possible delays or closures. Travel with a full tank of gas, food, water and other emergency supplies. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

