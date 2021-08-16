Ontario is reporting 526 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the fifth day in a row over 500. The total number of provincial cases now stands at 556,087.

Of the 526 new cases recorded, the data showed that 353 were unvaccinated persons, 113 were partially vaccinated persons and 35 were fully vaccinated persons.

According to the moon report, 128 cases were registered in Toronto, 83 in the Peel Region, 66 in the York Region, 52 in Hamilton and 46 in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health units reported less than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has remained at 9,418 as no new deaths have been recorded since Saturday.

As of 20:00 on Sunday, 26,033 vaccines (5,947 for the first stroke and 20,086 for the second stroke) had been administered on the last day.

There are more than 9.5 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 73.5 percent of the eligible population (12+). Coverage of the first dose stands at 81.5 percent.

Meanwhile, 542,797 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 percent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 321 from the day before.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,872 from the day before when it was at 3,667, and has risen from Aug. 9 when it was at 2,375. At the height of the second wave of coronavirus growth in January, active cases reached just over 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases reached 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 469, which has risen from yesterday to 440, and has risen from last week when it was 283. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 150.

The government said 15,784 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There are currently a total of 6,085 tests awaiting results. A total of 16,869,713 tests have been completed since the onset of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Monday reached 2.7 percent. Last week, test positivity was at 2.3 percent.

Ontario reported 108 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (10 to 10 from the day before) with 119 patients in intensive care units (up to three) and 92 patients in ICU on a ventilator (up to three) .

Provincial officials recently announced that they will begin to include the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of theirdaily reporting of COVID-19 data.

They noted that the new database will grow and improve over time as more information is gathered.

The latest data Monday showed for those in general hospital wards with COVID, 32 were unvaccinated, one was partially vaccinated and six were fully vaccinated. For those in the ICU, one person was fully vaccinated while 35 were unvaccinated and six were partially vaccinated.

Disturbing variants in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for new VOCs (disturbing variants) discovered so far in the province which consist of B.1.1.7 (now referred to by the WHO as Alpha and was first discovered in the UK United), B.1.351 (now referred to by the WHO as Beta and first discovered in South Africa), P.1 (now designated by the WHO as Gamma and first discovered in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now designated by the WHO as Delta and first discovered in India).

Alpha B.1.1.7 VOC: 145,692 variant cases, which has increased by 4 since the previous day,

Beta B.1.351 VOC: 1,493 variant cases, which is unchanged from the previous day.

Range P.1 VOC: 5,178 variant cases, which has increased by 1 since the previous day.

Delta B.1.617.2 VOC: 6,245 variant cases, which has increased by 63 since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes a few days for positive COVID-19 tests to be reviewed for the correct variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than general cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

277,221 persons are male, an increase of 270 cases.

275,166 persons are female, an increase of 239 cases.

14,931 people are under the age of 4, an increase of 15 cases.

26,255 people are 5-11, an increase of 37 cases.

49,239 people are 12 to 19, an increase of 54 cases.

208,940 people are 20 to 39 an increase of 268 cases.

157,953 people are from 40 to 59, an increase of 107 cases.

73,390 people are 60 to 79 an increase of 35 cases.

25,280 people are 80 years and older, an increase of 9 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of total COVID-19-related deaths by age:

Deaths reported at ages 19 and under: 5

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 89

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 616

Deaths reported between the ages of 60 and 79: 3,040

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,667

The province notes that there may be a delay in reporting deaths and data

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, 3,793 deaths were recorded among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 2 actual explosions in the house, which is unchanged from the day before.

The Ministry also indicated that there are currently 4 active cases among long-term care residents and 5 active cases among staff also unchanged on the last day.

