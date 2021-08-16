DOH Leon provides the 33rd week update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County Health Department (DOH Leon) in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, Leon County government, Tallahassee-Leon County Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Commitment Task Force, Florida A&M University, State University of Florida and other key partners, continues its mission to vaccinate all eligible residents of Leon County as soon as possible, safely and equally. All this while we continue the unprecedented work to limit the spread of the virus and protect public health and safety.

This week, actions to continue a proactive approach to vaccination efforts in Leon County include the following from 13 August 2021:

Highlights of the DOH Leon vaccination clinic:

So far we have sponsored 54 vaccination clinics.

We have directly vaccinated more than 30,000 people since the activation of our clinics last December.

Department added an extra day for vaccinations at 1515 Old Bainbridge Road: Every Friday from 3pm to 6pm our Tuesday vaccination clinic runs from 4pm to 7pm Appointments are not necessary. Those who receive a vaccination will also receive a $ 10 gift voucher for food purchases until supplies are exhausted.

County Leon Map Vax helps citizens find suitable sites offering COVID-19 vaccinations. The easy-to-use online resource allows users to select a location from an existing map or search for a known address. Furthermore, local COVID-19 testing sites can also be found on the “County Vax” of Leon County.

The DOH Leon Community Health and Planning Team is working with partners to bring mobile COVID-19 vaccination events to smaller, targeted segments of our community. There will be a free COVID-19 vaccination event this Saturday, August 14, from 10:00 p.m. until 12:00 pm at The Time Saver Convenience Store in Tallahassee, 519 West Brevard Street. This is part of a backpack donation celebration at school. Several other COVID-19 vaccine distribution events are being finalized with the community and trust-based organizations. Please see the information leaflets attached.

COVID-19 CDC replacement vaccination registration cards can be requested from the health department. The medical staff at the R&S Clinic (1515 Old Bainbridge Road) can assist residents with the process during regular business hours (8:00 am to 5:00 pm). Individuals who have lost or damaged their cards can get help no matter where they got their dose.

Community partners continue programs that offer free travel to help people reach their COVID-19 vaccine appointments. 2-1-1 Big Bend and Lyft are providing transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites through the Lyft Ride United Program. The project provides safe and reliable door-to-door travel to COVID-19 vaccine meetings at COVID-19 vaccination sites for those eligible to receive the vaccine. Trips can be arranged by calling (850) 617-6325 between 8am and 5pm Monday through Friday. Furthermore, Tallahassee Elderly Care Services continue to assist residents aged 60 and over to reach vaccination sites in the community. They can call (850) 921-5554 to schedule shipping. Individuals do not have to formally enroll in the Elderly Care Services Program to take advantage of this opportunity.

Weekly Situation Report COVID -19: Leon County (August 6 – August 12): Leon County has a total of 39,815 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Leon County residents. Our new case positivity rate has dropped to 15.8% with 2,401 new cases. Since the COVID-19 vaccine was launched in December 2020, Leon County has vaccinated a total of 147,141 people. Moreover, 55% of eligible people in Leon County have received at least one dose of vaccine. A summary of all Florida counties will be updated today and posted at: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

Educating COVID-19 vaccines for our citizens remains a priority as we work to carefully address misinformation. Key messages focus on the latest scientific data proving that COVID-19 vaccines continue to be vital in ending the pandemic, including combating the recent rise in recent cases nationally and globally. Benefits of the vaccine include:

Significantly reducing the risk of contracting the virus even if you are exposed.

Teach your body how to fight the virus.

Reduce the risk of severe symptoms, hospitalization and death if you become infected with the virus.

Minimize the ability to spread the virus, especially in our most vulnerable populations.

Fighting new variants that can cause worse symptoms and spread.

Returning individuals are encouraged to register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine at home. Individuals can begin the registration process by calling 833-930-3672 or emailing [email protected] Find and complete a pre-screening survey at: https://homebound.patientportalfl.com/Only Individuals who meet the criteria of the American Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to return home are currently eligible for the vaccine.

For any additional questions regarding the vaccine at this time, the COVID-19 State Call Center can be reached by calling 1-866-779-6121 or sending an email [email protected] and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please note that the state call center will be operational by the end of August. Investigations for COVID-19 will be passed back to the county health departments. Residents of Leon County with general questions about COVID-19 or the COVID-19 vaccine can call 850-404-6300, option 1. The helpline is open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 am morning until 5:00 p.m.

