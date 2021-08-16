Pinderhughes was elected president of the International Political Science Association News | Department of Political Science





Dianne Pinderhughes, a Notre Dame professor of political science and African studies, It is chosen president i International Political Science Association (IPSA), the leading scientific association dedicated to the development of political science across the globe. Pinderhughes will serve a two-year term until 2023. Shell will lead an extensive network of more than 4,000 researchers from 61 countries. Responsibility is a heavy but exciting responsibility, said Pinderhughes, who is also a faculty member at Kellogg Institute for International Studies and a research faculty member at Gender Studies ProgramIt’s an honor to be able to participate and continue to work for change and political democracy at the international level. Her research addresses inequality in America with a focus on racial and gender politics. She has recently co-authored two major texts on American racial policy, Controversial Transformation Race, Gender, and Political Leadership in 21st Century America(2016), andUnequal Roads: An Introduction to U.S. Racial and Ethnic Policy(2014, 2019). Pinderhughes received the Notre Dame President Award in 2021 for outstanding service from a faculty member, and was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2019. She is currently working on a forthcoming collection of essays examining Negro politics after the civil rights movement through the Barack Obama presidency. Throughout her career, Pinderhughes has resolutely defended the greatest racial and gender diversity in academia. As the first African-American female president of the American Political Science Association from 2007 to 2008, she organized a working group to diversify association membership. Now, both the first African-American IPSA and the fifth female president are working to create a network of more inclusive researchers, with a focus on developing relationships with political scientists working in countries in the South Global, she said. We want to try to make the association as democratic as possible, in terms of representing the whole world, she said. And we have a long way to go, but IPSA has also put race and gender issues on the agenda of organizations for some time. IPSA was established through the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization four years after the end of World War II. Its founding scholars took Franklin D. Roosevelts to heart counsel, offered in 1945, that if civilization were to survive, we must cultivate the science of human relations the ability of all peoples, of all kinds, to live together and work together, in the same world, in peace. Pinderhughes is now taking the lead in the wake of another global crisis, the coronavirus pandemic. She is looking forward to 2023, when the association plans to meet in person for its next World Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her first time attending a World Congress was in 1982, when IPSA met in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Each conference boasts a series of panels and meetings that present opportunities to stimulate discourse and build democracy. The atmosphere of these meetings helps people get involved across national borders, Pinderhughes said. It allows for a more vibrant and challenging approach to political science. Originally published by Nora McGreevy IN al.nd.edu more with

