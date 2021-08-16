What International Women’s Groups Do for Women in AfghanistanExBulletin



change the title Rahmat Gul / AP

Rahmat Gul / AP

For women in Afghanistan, taking control of the country’s Taliban endangers their rights as well as their lives.

When the Taliban last held power between 1996 and 2001, women were denied access to education and employment. Girls could not attend school and women could only be seen in public with a male escort and their bodies fully covered. The penalty for disobeying these strict rules was severe, ranging from beatings to execution.

Since 2001, women’s rights have increased in Afghanistan. More girls are enrolled in school and child mortality rates are down. With the Taliban coming to power once again, however, that progress could quickly disappear.

“There is a lot of fear between girls and women,” Rangina Hamidi, who spoke to NPR from Kabul on August 13th as Afghanistan’s education minister before the Taliban entered. “I have had many messages from my female family, friends calling me, asking me what I know and what to expect. And I wish I had an answer for them.”

Eighty percent of the nearly 250,000 people in Afghanistan who have been forced to flee their homes since late May have been women and children, according to Shabia Mantoo, a spokeswoman for the UN refugee agency. or report published last month from the UN also showed that the number of women and children killed and injured increased in May and June, at the same time as US troops and other international troops moved in the foreground with the withdrawal of their remaining troops from Afghanistan.

“Please save a thought for the women and girls of Afghanistan. A tragedy unfolds before our eyes,” said Phumzile Mlambo, executive director of UN Women.

All over the world, women’s advocacy organizations are voicing their prayers to protect Afghan women and are spreading the word about how to help.

Woman for International Women, a nonprofit humanitarian organization that provides support for women war survivors, wrote on Twitter that they are raising donations to help women find safe places to meet and ways to stay connected. While doing so, the organization is also trying to maintain the safety of its team.

“We are closely monitoring the situation unfolding in #Afghanistan. Our team is safe. They are very sad but calm and take refuge in the country,” the organization said. “Whatever happens in the coming days, we remain committed to the idea that women can and should help shape the future of Afghanistan. Our international community of supporters is more important now than ever.”

Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security is also spreading the word about how to donate.

The director of the institute, Melanne Verveer, was the co-author of an op-ed in The Washington Post calling on the US government to do more to protect Afghan women. She and her co-author, Tanya Henderson of the Mina List, called on the United States to schedule direct evacuation flights for Afghan activists and to fund the Biden administration’s relocation efforts for Afghan refugees.

“It’s a dangerous moment for Afghan women and girls,” the institute wrote on its website. “Every day, the Taliban are gaining ground, killing women leaders, attacking girls at school and undermining women’s rights in the process. We are running out of time to prevent the worst from happening.”

Josie Fischels is an intern at the NPR New Desk.