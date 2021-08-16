G. Willi-Food International announces dividend | tidings





YAVNE, Israeli, 16 August 2021 / PRNewswire / – G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (Shija: WILF) (the “company“ose”Willi-Food“), a global company specializing in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend distribution in approximate cash NIS 4.33 per ordinary share and a general dividend of 60 million NIS (approx US $ 1.34 AND $ 18,616,197, respectively, based on the representative exchange rate since 13 August 2021) Dividend is paid to registered shareholders since the closure of the business September 10, 2021 and will be paid further September 30, 2021with For shareholders who will receive the dividend payment in US dollars, the dividend amount per share is not final and may change due to the need to convert the amount from NIS to US dollars in accordance with the Bank of Of Israel representative exchange rate on September 9, 2021With the final amount of dividend may also vary based on the number of ordinary shares outstanding at the date of registration. About G. Willi-Food International Ltd. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israel-based company specializing in high quality, excellent taste food products. Willi-Food is directly and through its subsidiaries engaged in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Of Israel Leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products over 1,600 customers and 3,200 outlets in Israeli and worldwide including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers, and institutional consumers. The Company ‘s operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israeli and Euro European Dairies (Gold-Frost) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary which designs, develops and distributes kosher, dairy-food products. P FORRPARA K LRKIMI I DKLARATS This press release contains future statements within the meaning of the port’s secure provisions of the 1995 Private Securities Law Reform Act regarding future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends , demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and profits. Statements of the future include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our current results, activity, performance or achievement levels to be materially different from our future results, activity, performance or achievement levels. expressed or implied in those before. -viewing statements. These risks and other factors include, but are not limited to: monetary risks including changes in traded securities or changes in exchange rates – in particular the NIS / US Dollar exchange rate, the default payment by any of our major clients, the loss of one of our many key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those related to the food distribution industry, and the inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of agreements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our key customers, increase or decrease in global food purchase prices, increasing levels of competition in Israeli and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israeli, including in particular the economic conditions in the Company’s key markets, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent purchases, insufficient insurance coverage to cover product liability claims losses, risks associated with product liabilities claims and risks associated with commencing credit expansion activity. We cannot guarantee future results, activity levels, performance or achievement. The issues discussed in this press release also include risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year completed. 31 December 2020, deposited with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2021These factors are updated from time to time through the submission of reports and registration statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update any future information contained in this press release. Company Contact: G. Willi – Food International Ltd. Yitschak Barabi, Senior Financial Officer (+972) 8-932-1000 [email protected] View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-willi-food-international-announces-dividend-301355673.html BURIMI G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

