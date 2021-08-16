Monday Morning News – August 16, 2021

For WORLD Radio, I’m Kent Covington.

The Afghan president leaves the country as the Taliban move to Kabul The Taliban invasion of Afghanistan is virtually complete.

President Ashraf Gani left the country on Sunday. He joined thousands of his fellow citizens in a riot that fled the advancing Taliban.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the United States and its allies invested heavily in the Afghan military and did not expect it to intervene so quickly.

BLINKEN: That force turned out to be incapable of defending the country, and it happened faster than we had anticipated.

Some experts say that when US troops withdrew, morale within the Afghan army plummeted, leading to mass desertions.

The Taliban dispersed across the capital on Sunday. And an official with the militant group said he would soon announce the creation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul.

That was the name of the country under Taliban rule before US-led forces overthrew them after the 9/11 attacks.

Republicans on Capitol Hill are calling President Bidens’ decision to withdraw from Afghanistan a tragic mistake. Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney …

CHENEY: We have now created a situation where, when we reach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we are handing over Afghanistan to the terrorist organization that harbored al Qaeda when they conspired and planned attacks against us.

President Biden has said it was the right decision and he does not regret it.

The Kabul capital was engulfed in panic on Sunday, with helicopters flying overhead, evacuating staff from the US Embassy. Smoke fell into the clouds over the compound as staff destroyed important documents and officials lowered the American flag.

Haiti is being shaken by the powerful weekend earthquake Haitians are still digging in the rubble today after a powerful earthquake struck on Saturday.

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck more than 300 people, injuring thousands and destroying hundreds of homes. Some homeless people have slept on football fields.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that Haiti will need help to recover from the disaster.

SCHUMER: Our government must do everything and do everything with funding, with personnel, with everything it can do to help the Hatian people.

The quake almost completely destroyed several cities and caused landslides that hampered rescue efforts in some of the hardest hit areas.

The disaster added to the plight of Haitians already facing a pandemic, a presidential assassination and a wave of gang violence.

COVID-19 delta growth continues The COVID-19 delta variant continues its rage across the country. After a brief decline in new cases last week, infections have continued to rise.

More than 140,000 Americans are testing positive every day. This is 14 times greater than the case load at the end of June.

Director of the National Institute of Health, Dr. Francis Collins

COLLINS: All we can say is if this is going up very quickly with no signs that it has reached its peak. So I would be surprised if we do not spend 200,000 times a day in the next two weeks, and that is heartbreaking considering we never thought we would be back in that space again.

Fortunately, hospitalizations and deaths have not increased as much as the number of new cases, but both numbers are on the rise.

Deaths have doubled since July 1, now more than 500 a day.

During the same period, hospital admissions increased sixfold. More than 10,000 new admissions every day.

A new case study in 40 states suggests that unvaccinated people are still at least 20 times more likely to get seriously ill.

Dr. Donald Yealy at Univ. of Pittsburgh Medical Center said it is consistent with what his hospital is seeing as most of the new patients are unvaccinated.

ANNUAL: They make up the bulk of our admissions and especially people who need advanced care or are undergoing illness. Strictly either they or people who have immune system limitations that do not allow them to respond well to either the vaccine or the infection.

About 51 percent of the American population is now fully vaccinated.

Tropical Storm Fred heads towards the Gulf Coast Tropical Storm Fred is loading over the Gulf of Mexico this morning as it targets the Gulf Coast.

The eye of the storm is likely to hit the western part of the Florida Panhandle sometime tonight with winds forecasting 50 miles per hour.

Strong winds are likely to hit the coast of Alabama Bay.

But most of all, Richard Pasch with the National Hurricane Center says Fred is going to be a big rain event.

PASCH: We can see up to 12 inches in some places, in the Florida Big Bend area and Panhandle.

But forecasters say the worst weather could be inland all week. Fred is expected to bring heavy rain and the risk of rapid flooding to at least a dozen states in the Southeast. And it can rain a few inches as far north as Pennsylvania.

I'm Kent Covington.

