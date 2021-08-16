Fires in Greece: New flames burn outside Athens





ATHENS, Greece More fires broke out Monday in heavily hit Greece, with two fires blazing by strong winds triggering evacuation alarms for villages southeast and northwest of the Greek capital. The first fire, which broke out in the morning in the Keratea region southeast of Athens, quickly burned through bushes and was heading towards a national park in the Sounion area. Three communities in the area were ordered to evacuate. Some residents desperately set up their homes, hoping to save them from the oncoming fires, while volunteers armed with guts and branches joined the battle against the fire. The fire department sent 91 firefighters, six water jets and six helicopters. Dimitris Loukas, the mayor of the Lavreiotiki region which includes the area where the fire broke out, told Greek television he suspected arson as the cause. He said locals had reported seeing someone in a car setting fire to a rubbish bin before leaving quickly. Loukas said authorities were reviewing the reports. On the other side of the capital, northwest, another fire broke out in the Vilia area, triggering an evacuation alarm for three other villages. Strong winds were predicted to last at least until the evening, potentially hampering the fire-fighting attempt.

More than 60 firefighters there were being supported by eight water jets and five helicopters. Greece has been engulfed by hundreds of fires this month, with flames coming after the country’s largest heat wave in decades, which left its forests dry. Tens of thousands of hectares of forests and agricultural land have been destroyed, homes and businesses burned and thousands of people have been forced to evacuate by land or sea. One volunteer firefighter died and four other firefighters were hospitalized, including two in critical condition with burns. The fires have boosted Greece’s response capabilities at the border, prompting the government to appeal for international assistance. About 24 European and Middle Eastern countries sent firefighters, helicopters, planes and vehicles. By Monday most had fled, though 40 Austrian firefighters remained in the southern Greek region of the Peloponnese, where two large fires were lit for several days. Several Mediterranean countries have suffered great heat and rapid spread of fires in recent weeks, including Turkey, where at least 16 people have died, and Italy, which suffered several deaths. In Algeria, fires in the Berber mountain region have killed at least 69 people. Worsening drought and heat have also sparked summer fires this summer in the western United States and Russia’s northern Siberian region. Across Russia, about 15 million hectares have been burned this year.

Scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from burning coal, oil and natural gas is fueling more extreme weather events. Two large fires that started in early August, one on the island of Evia and another in a national park north of Athens, were still burning on Monday, with firefighters set to secure their perimeter. Follow all AP stories on climate change developments at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

