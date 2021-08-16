China ‘s slow recovery increases risks of global growth Business and Economy News

China’s economy slowed more than expected in July, adding signs that the global recovery is being put under pressure as the delta virus variant erodes supply chains and undermines consumer confidence.

Retail sales were hit by tough new virus restrictions introduced at the end of the month to contain new outbreaks. Floods in central China and poor car sales due to chip shortages hurt production, while slowing property markets and environmental policies reduced steel and cement production, hitting demand for goods.

Aside from a drop in U.S. consumer confidence over a nearly decade-low low and rising pressure in Southeast Asia, China data highlighted the potential threat that the most contagious variant of the delta virus could pose to global recovery. A major container port in China was partly the weekend after a worker became infected there, disrupting trade at a time when businesses are growing for the Christmas holiday shopping season.

If China’s economic growth loses steam amid the Covid-19 revival, the rest of the world could see more winds toward growth momentum, from supply chain disruption to slower-than-expected normalized consumption, Bruce Pang said. , head of macro research and strategy in China Hong Kong Renaissance Securities.

China’s slowdown also means weaker demand for global goods. Oil prices fell for the third day in a row, with West Texas Intermediates falling 2%. The copper futures in Shanghai closed up 0.4%, overturning a previous gain of 1.3%.

Highlights from July activity data in China:

Retail sales increased 8.5% per year compared to the average estimate of 10.9%

Industrial production increased 6.4% per year compared to the average estimate of 7.9%

Investment in fixed assets increased 10.3% per year in January-July against the average estimate of 11.3%

The unemployment rate rose to 5.1% from 5% in June

Using a two-year average increase to remove the underlying effects caused by the pandemic, the data showed a significant slowdown in retail sales to 3.6% in July. Industrial production was less affected by the consumer slowdown due to strong exports, rising 5.6% from the two-year measure, down almost one percentage point from the previous month. The growth of investments in fixed assets was almost stable.

July data suggest the economy is losing steam very quickly, said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China in Australia and the New Zealand Banking Group, who lowered his full-year growth forecast to 8.3%. Delta revival also adds additional risk to Augustus activities.

China’s outlook now depends on whether Covid restrictions can be eased this month, and whether Beijing will increase monetary and fiscal stimulus to prevent a sharper slowdown. The People’s Bank of China signaled a steady policy course on Monday, keeping its interest rate unchanged as it roll out most of the policy loans to come.

China’s 10-year bond yield rose by a basis point to 2.89%. The CSI 300 stock index rose as high as 0.6% before reaching overnight gains.

What Bloomberg Economics says

Widespread signing in the July activity in China does not mean that the recovery is derailing. Weakness focused on consumption, reflecting the shock from the delta variant explosion. The impact on demand is likely to be even greater in August, even with signs that infections may have begun to peak. But the sudden loss of speed in production can be temporary. -Chang Shu and Eric Zhu

An imported case of the delta variant began spreading from the eastern city of Nanjing in July, prompting authorities to close tourist sites, cancel cultural events and flights during the summer holiday period to contain the blasts. Despite vaccinating more than half of its population, China continues its tough Covid elimination policy by cracking down on consumption: restaurant spending fell more than 4% in July from last month.

Covid’s aggressive government strategy can be costly. Financial institutions such as Nomura Holdings Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have already cut their growth forecasts for the third quarter and full year. Even with those revisions, Beijing will be on track to meet its relatively modest full-growth target of over 6%.

Industrial slowdown

Production figures also reflect the impact of tightening Beijing rules to curb pollution and property market risks. Steel production fell in July to a 15-month low, according to Bloomberg calculations, as the industry begins to keep its promise to cut production below record levels in recent years to curb emissions.

Cement production fell for the third month in a row, suggesting that investment in property and infrastructure, which helped boost China’s rapid pandemic recovery, both will remain subdued this year.

Factories faced other constraints in July, including flood disruptions in Henan province and a persistent shortage of computer chips that caused a fourth consecutive month of declining car production.

We are seeing the cumulative effect of China’s de-carbonization efforts and uncertainty from Covid and the global chip shortage, said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

China’s key economic data on an average two-year growth basis

Retail sales year / year: 3.2% (January-February), 6.3% (March), 4.3% (April), 4.5% (May), 4.9% (June), 3.6% (July)

Annual Industrial Production: 8.1% (January-February), 6.8% (April), 6.6% (May), 6.5% (June), 5.6% (July)

Fixed Asset Investment (YTD): 1.7% (January-February), 2.9% (March), 3.9% (April), 4.2% (May), 4.4% (June), 4.3% (July)

Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said China would maintain a steady recovery in the second half of the year, with key indicators staying within a reasonable range.

Policy support in the second half is expected to be mainly on the fiscal side, with the possibility for the central bank to inject money into the banking system to help banks absorb local government bonds. The elite month of the ruling Communist Party Politburolast set economic priorities for the second half of the year, promising stronger local government investment.

We continue to expect a significant slowdown in growth in the second half as Beijing leaves little room to pull off unprecedented austerity measures in the property sector, said Lu Ting, chief Chinese economist at Nomura Holdings Inc.

Lu does not expect the People’s Bank of China to cut interest rates this year and sees a less than 50% chance of another cut this year in the amount of money banks should hold in reserve.