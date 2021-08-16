Afghanistan: International Community Must Act Decisively to Avoid Further Tragedies





Responding to the fall of the Afghan government after the Taliban took power and chaotic scenes at Kabul airport as thousands of people tried to flee the country, Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general, said: What we are witnessing in Afghanistan is a tragedy that should have been foreseen and avoided. It will only be further complicated without swift and decisive action by the international community. Thousands of Afghans at serious risk of Taliban retaliation – from academics and journalists to civil society activists and women human rights defenders – are at risk of being abandoned in a deeply uncertain future. Foreign governments must take all necessary measures to ensure the safe passage from Afghanistan to all those at risk of being targeted by the Taliban. This includes speeding up visas, providing support for evacuations from Kabul airport, ensuring relocation and relocation, and suspending all forced evictions and returns. We call on the United States to provide continued security at the airport as evacuations continue. What we are witnessing in Afghanistan is a tragedy that should have been foreseen and avoided Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International

As Afghans face a harsh new reality, the UN Security Council must also pass an emergency resolution calling on the Taliban, who now control the country effectively, to abide by international human rights law, to defend civilians and end retaliatory attacks, such as transition negotiations. arrangements continue. Background Thousands of Afghans fearful of returning to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. Videos circulating on social media have shown hundreds of people running across the asphalt as U.S. soldiers fired warning weapons into the air; a crowd pushing and pushing their way up a ladder trying to get on a plane; and dozens caught on the sides of planes trying to get up. According to a statement from the airport authority, all commercial flights have been suspended. Kabul Airport sank on Sunday evening, with more than 2,000 people hoping to board commercial flights leaving the country, according to media reports. At least five people were reportedly killed at Kabul airport as hundreds of people tried to force their way into the planes. It is not clear whether the victims were killed by gunfire or in a riot. U.S. troops are currently in charge of the airport and oversee ongoing efforts to evacuate U.S. citizens.

