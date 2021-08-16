NSW Minister of Environment Urges Voters Concerned About Climate Crisis to Send Message to Ballot Boxes | News from Australia

Connect with us

NSW Minister of Environment Urges Voters Concerned About Climate Crisis to Send Message to Ballot Boxes

The New South Wales Coalition Environment Minister has called on voters concerned about the climate crisis to send a message to all leaders at the ballot box, and in a blunt reference to his federal counterparts warned that it is a failure for politicians say it is over to others to fix the problem.

In remarks released ahead of a speech on Tuesday, Matt Kean said the country needs to move beyond a policy focused on certain interests, and that every Australian needs to consider the consequences of the way they voted and take responsibility for redesigning our policy.

Responsibility is our responsibility when buying things for our homes, when choosing where to invest our pension, when deciding with whom to bank and when deciding how to vote at the ballot box, he said in a speech to be held at the Forum for a Better Futurewith

We need to send a message to all leaders, in every part of our society, that failing to fulfill the promise of who we can be is not an option.

Complaining that it is too difficult is not the solution. To say that it’s up to others to come up with a plan is an exit from the police. The community expects our leaders to continue with it, or get out of the way.

Keans calls for a new climate policy after Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce last week suggesting that emissions action plans were formulated by agencies, not the government. Scott Morrison said Australia needs to take action on climate change and the government will formulate a long-term strategy, but that developing countries now make up the majority of new emissions.

Both faced new questions about their attitude towards climate after a major report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that emissions from fossil fuel combustion and deforestation were spurring widespread and rapid change across the planet in a scale unprecedented in thousands of years. Scientists and world leaders said this underscored the need for rapid emission reductions before 2030.

In his speech notes, Kean said Australia should not be a climate blizzard. We need to be a climate leader because we can do what other countries cannot because here in Australia we can protect our planet in ways that raise the living standards of all of humanity, he said.

Speaking at the same event, Ban Ki-moon, a former United Nations Secretary-General, would urge Australia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least half this decade and commit to zero zeros. by 2050, if he were to live up to Paris. agreement.

In a separate speech to Guardian Australia, Ban said the Morrison governments’ commitments for 2030, a 26-28% reduction from 2005 levels, were insufficient, and opposed Australia’s stance with Australia’s main trading partners, Japan and Korea. of the South and China, deciding zero targets zero for 2050 or before 2060.

In the short term, the US, Japan, the EU and the UK are committed to reducing emissions that are roughly two to three times deeper than Australia’s current efforts, he said.

Australia’s current goal of a 26-28% reduction in 2005 levels by 2030, and the lack of a zero-emission national target, is out of step with its countries, its trading partners and other comparable nations. It is insufficient to meet Australia’s commitments in the Paris Agreement.

Ban said the payment of climate inaction was ethically incalculable and posed economically a major threat to Australia’s future prosperity and international position. Australia risks being on the wrong side of carbon border tariffs as other nations move forward, taking advantage of zero carbon era opportunities, he said.

The ban message echoes that of Jonathan Pershing, Joe Bidens’ deputy climate envoy, who is speaking at the forum later in the week. Pershing told the Guardian Australia last week scientific evidence suggested Australia should set a target to reduce emissions by about 50% by 2030 before the Cop2 climate summit in Glasgow in November.

Kean planned to suggest to the forum that the largest renewable energy package in the history of nations that passed the state parliament last year with multi-party support was a model for what the country could do.

European carbon tariff could benefit Australia: industry report

A report to be released on Tuesday by the Australian Industry Group, the country’s largest employers’ association, found that a planned carbon border tariff in Europe was not an imminent threat to Australia, but could present an opportunity .

The analysis of climate policy group experts Tennant Reed revealed that only 0.25% of Australia’s trade with Europe would be affected by its current proposal for a carbon border regulation mechanism.

The plan would impose a tariff on some imported goods with high emission intensities, such as cement, iron, steel, aluminum and fertilizer, so domestic producers under the expansion of the EU emissions trading scheme were not in disadvantage.

Government deputies have described the scheme as a new form of protectionism. But industry group chief executive Innes Willox said Australian manufacturers could actually become more competitive in Europe in the early stages of the scheme.

He would raise product prices as well as costs, and focus on goods in which Australians were competitive with the European average, he said.

But the report suggested that the EU scheme is likely to expand and similar schemes in the US, Japan and other economies could have a wider impact.

Despite the fears of some and the hopes of others, the EU and other major economies are not trying to protect Australia, but to make their domestic emissions policies work better, Willox said.

In the long run, the continued competitiveness of Australian producers will depend on continuing at the pace of decarbonisation in global industry and on the success of our nations in building a new advantage in clean clean energy.

* The Forum for a Better Future lasts from August 17-19. Guardian Australia is a media partner.

