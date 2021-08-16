Connect with us

A Worrying Time: Ending War in Afghanistan Takes Emotional Damage to Australian Veterans Australian Army

The soldiers do not turn off.

Joe King, a former Australian medical practitioner, was struggling to understand the dire end of the longest war in his country as he contemplated his service in Afghanistan.

King is among 39,000 Australian troops stationed in the region since 2001.

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia’s involvement was worth living, despite the Taliban taking control after government forces collapsed on Sunday.

No Australian who has ever dropped off our uniform has ever died in vain, Morrison told ABCs News Breakfast.

But King said the commitment to fight after the capture and assassination of Osama bin Laden in 2011, when he was installed, was a joke and he had suffered damaging post-traumatic stress due to his guilt.

I’m feeling sick, just as it burns in my head, he said. They would never hold that place.

If you can not help people [through military means] then you do the right thing and educate them, because that was the only way to fix Afghanistan.

The Taliban know that if you stop education, you stop the progress of a country, that is why they attacked the education system so fiercely. They are against educated people, who find it harder to brainwash.

Australian war veterans were feeling a full range of emotions as they watched 20 years of fragmented involvement per day.

A former special forces operator, who requested that his name not be withheld, said he was sharing the whole bloody thing as a coping mechanism.

I saw that none of the locals knew how to do what we were doing, and that each of our reports said, We were on the right track, he said.

We said one thing and the reality was another.

It will sound very heavy, but I just have to try not to honestly think about it I just have to focus on my role and just tell my friends: tactically we did everything right.

The strategy was always wrong and the human element, if you let yourself think too much about it, you will just undress.

The other veterans said they were proud of their service despite the end of Australia’s involvement and would do it again without question, even if they faced injury or death.

Former soldier Paul Warren lost his leg in a bomb blast that also killed soldier Benjamin Ranaudo in 2009.

I have no regrets or regrets or anything like that, Warren said.

I think almost anyone who joins, especially combat troops and things like that you want to serve your country, you want to go and be a part of it.

You have to contextualize that when you join you are a soldier, not a politician.

You have a role to play and it has more to do with community, loyalty and things like that, and the courage within your small teams, and the things that make us Australians.

In a joint statement, Labor and Veterans Affairs spokesmen Brendan OConnor and Shayne Neumann called on the government to provide additional support for veterans who may question the value of their work and sacrifice.

With suicides and mental health issues among the veteran community already at alarming levels, more needs to be done now to ensure these issues do not worsen further, the statement said.

For months, Afghanistan veterans and Labor have called on the Morrison-Joyce government to expedite the search for visas for Afghan translators and staff who worked with our troops and whose lives are now in danger from the Taliban.

Many veterans have said this issue is exacerbating their existing trauma because they see it as leaving behind their spouses.

Veterans Affairs Minister Andrew Gee acknowledged that it was a worrying time for many of our Defense personnel and veterans.

He said he had asked the Department of Veterans Affairs to contact the families of ADF members who lost their lives in Afghanistan, as well as any veterans the department was aware of who might be suffering negatively as a result of what was happening in Afghanistan. .

Support is available for current and former defense personnel and their families through Open Arms at 1800 011 046 (international +61 8 8241 4546) or at www.OpenArms.gov.auwith

