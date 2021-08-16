A Worrying Time: Ending War in Afghanistan Takes Emotional Damage to Australian Veterans Australian Army

The soldiers do not turn off.

Joe King, a former Australian medical practitioner, was struggling to understand the dire end of the longest war in his country as he contemplated his service in Afghanistan.

King is among 39,000 Australian troops stationed in the region since 2001.

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia’s involvement was worth living, despite the Taliban taking control after government forces collapsed on Sunday.

No Australian who has ever dropped off our uniform has ever died in vain, Morrison told ABCs News Breakfast.

But King said the commitment to fight after the capture and assassination of Osama bin Laden in 2011, when he was installed, was a joke and he had suffered damaging post-traumatic stress due to his guilt.

I’m feeling sick, just as it burns in my head, he said. They would never hold that place.

If you can not help people [through military means] then you do the right thing and educate them, because that was the only way to fix Afghanistan.

The Taliban know that if you stop education, you stop the progress of a country, that is why they attacked the education system so fiercely. They are against educated people, who find it harder to brainwash.

Australian war veterans were feeling a full range of emotions as they watched 20 years of fragmented involvement per day.

A former special forces operator, who requested that his name not be withheld, said he was sharing the whole bloody thing as a coping mechanism.

I saw that none of the locals knew how to do what we were doing, and that each of our reports said, We were on the right track, he said.

We said one thing and the reality was another.

It will sound very heavy, but I just have to try not to honestly think about it I just have to focus on my role and just tell my friends: tactically we did everything right.