Conservatives unveil pandemic recovery campaign platform

OTTAWA – Conservatives are vowing to reclaim lost land from the pandemic, stimulate the economy with spending incentives and ensure that Canada is prepared for future health crises if the party were to form a government.

To mark the second day of the federal election campaign, the party was released Canada Recovery Plan, a 162-page document that expands on the pre-election promises they unveiled in the spring. Promises have not yet been made by the Parliamentary Budget Officer, but party officials say this is in the works.

Expenditure commitments are for the most part short-term investments, without some proposals that would have long-term implications, such as increasing Canada’s provincial Health Transfer annual growth rate to at least six percent, and a young child – care plan that would make services more affordable for low-income families.

Speaking to reporters early Monday, OToole positioned his party as the only one with a viable plan to pull Canada out of recession.

Regardless of the timing of this election, it presents Canadians with an important choice for our future. On the one hand, the Liberals, the NDP, the Bloc and the Greens with their collective failure to focus on a plan for Canada’s post-pandemic recovery, their failure to plan for work or really anything, and on the other next, Conservative Canadians, who will relentlessly focus on creating jobs, raising wages and getting the Canadian economy back on track, he said.

WORKS & ECONOMY

To fulfill the promise to restore one million jobs lost by COVID-19 in one year, the party would help spur job creation by creating the Canada Work Plan which would pay up to 50 percent of new employee pay for six months after the gradual abolition of the emergency payroll subsidy in Canada.

They will encourage companies to spend money by securing a five per cent investment tax credit in 2022 and 2023, will encourage wealthy Canadians to invest in small businesses by securing a 25 per cent tax credit in amounts up to $ 100,000, provide a business loan of up to $ 200,000 to small businesses in the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors,

The Conservatives will also implement a national screening program so that more employees return to work now and in the circumstances of a future pandemic. This includes providing Canadians with the fastest testing equipment available at home.

For low-wage workers, the party is proposing to double Canada Workers’ Benefit to a maximum of $ 2,800 for individuals and $ 5,000 for households. Instead of a tax refund at the end of the year, they would withdraw the money in quarterly direct deposits.

They also propose doubling the Employment Creation Tax Credit for employment over the next three years and spending $ 250 million over the next two years to build the Job Training Fund in Canada to encourage workers to learn new job skills.

According to the Conservatives, the sickness benefits from Employment Insurance will also be extended from 15 to 52 weeks.

FAMILIES AND CARE PILR MOVIES

Canadians should expect a GST holiday, where all purchases made at retail stores for a month in the fall will be tax-free. The party says it will help both families and retailers hit hard by the pandemic.

To boost housing costs, conservatives have pledged to build a million homes over the next three years, arrest and reverse the inflationary influences of foreign buyers in the housing market, boost public transportation and make mortgages more affordable.

The Conservatives will also scrap the Liberals’ $ 30 billion childcare plan, which would reduce the cost of childcare to $ 10 a day per child nationwide within five years, and instead transform Existing deduction of Child Care Expenses on a repayable tax credit. covering up to 75 percent of the cost of childcare for lower-income families.

We will help all parents, all parents right away. Not a few, six years from now. Parents know what is best, especially with the flexibility needed for families emerging from the pandemic and with shift work and other things, would help all families, he said Monday. An approach of hers is not only right, it gives immediate help. No more liberal promises that will never come.

He avoids questions about how this proposal will increase childcare facilities, another aspect of the issue.

The party will also allow prospective parents to claim Child Benefit in Canada as early as seven months of gestation, compared to birth, and provide up to eight weeks of paid leave in the event of stillbirth or death of the child.

