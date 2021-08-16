Great news for businesses that will be able to significantly increase their international recruiting potential





MONTRAL, 16 August 2021 / CNW Telbec / – Quebec entrepreneurs have finally received the long-awaited news from federal and provincial governments. Announced facilitation of certain immigration programs Temporary Foreign Workers Program (TFWP), Open Work Permit (BOWP), International Mobility Program Plus (IMP +) means that urgent work needs can be met more quickly . This good news will stimulate the economic vitality of our regions. In fact, according to our experts AURAY Sourcing, a subsidiary of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, specialized in international recruitment and immigration, there is no doubt that these measures will ease the burden Quebec entrepreneurs who work hard to deliver their products and services and will allow foreign workers to integrate more quickly into the labor market.

However, the filling of 146,865 vacancies (June 2021) remains a short-term solution. Recruitment of support has become more than essential to ensure the development and growth of businesses throughout QuebecTo do this, the AURAY Sourcing team is working diligently to meet the many demands for international mobility in critical sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing and other affected sectors. “This is an excellent initiative by our government to address the labor shortage experienced by ours. Quebec companies. Many of our customers are happy to hear this long-awaited news. Indeed, the programs are currently very limited and these new measures will greatly facilitate the employment of foreign workers in Quebec“We hope that a new list of simplified processing will also be published soon to facilitate procedures in the sectors of the economy most affected by this shortage,” he said. Wayne Tessier, General Manager of AURAY Sourcing. Entrepreneurs however need to be instructed to fully implement these measures. Nathalie Boivin, Human Resources Manager, JLD-LAGUE John Deere Group and TransDiff Peterbilt division, said: “We are always very well guided by the AURAY Sourcing team, from the recruitment and immigration processes of international candidates, to housing for new international workers. “The team of experts in the country is complete, assured and dedicated. We can truly say that the support of AURAY Sourcing plays a major role in the development of our employees and the company.” The story goes on Given this new relief, what are the steps entrepreneurs need to complete to start hiring foreign workers? From a legal standpoint, how long will it take to achieve this equilibrium in the market? About AURAY Sourcing AURAY Sourcing helps Quebec businesses address unemployment issues with unparalleled expertise and full international recruitment and mobility service delivery. AURAY Sourcing With its team of experts in international recruitment and mobility and its global network of immigration and global consultants Grant Thornton established in over 140 countries, AURAY Sourcing International is able to meet the needs of businesses seeking qualified resources and foreign candidates seeking work in Canadawith circle Raymond Chabot Grant Thorntonwith Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton is a professional services firm dedicated to the success of organizations and their leaders since 1948. The firm’s advisors are dedicated to helping clients thrive by gaining an in-depth understanding of what is important to them, their business and industry Theirs. This knowledge, combined with a team of motivated and talented professionals help accelerate growth. or Quebec and Canadian leaders in insurance, taxation, advisory services, and business recovery and reorganization, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton relies on a team of more than 2,700 professionals, including about 200 partners, working in over 100 offices across the province and in OTTAWA AND Edmundston regions. SOURCE Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/16/c4227.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/immigration-excellent-news-businesses-able-170000682.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos