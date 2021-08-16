Balanced Health Botanists Acquired by Village Farms International, Inc. | tidings

DENVER, 16 August 2021 / PRNewswire / –Balanced Health Botany (“BHB” or “The Brand”), one of the largest CBD brands on the market, announced today that it has been acquired by Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or “The Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF), including its established e-commerce platform,CBDistilleryWith the Transaction is valued at $ 75 million satisfied through $ 30 million in cash and ordinary shares of Village Farms’ equal to $ 45 million for BHB sellers.

“We are excited to join forces with Village Farms, a leader in the global cannabis and CBD industries,” he said. Chase Terwilliger, Chief Executive Officer of Balanced Health Botanists. “Since 2016, our agile team has worked tirelessly to create not only a leading brand of which we are extremely proud, but also one that is really impacting the lives of consumers by offering premium products daily. We have been able to reach and maintain a top five share in the market1in the CBD market, generating positive cash flow. As part of the Rural Farm organization, we will be able to take the next steps in our growth strategy, with the opportunity for prudent, return-focused investment to further expand our market share and promote efficiency, with a focus on continuous benefit. “

“Village Farms is a very complementary match for Balanced Health Botanists, with a strong alignment of vision and values, offering the opportunity for unparalleled collaboration and a common goal of being a leader in every market in which we participate “We remain steadfast in our commitment to our partners and retail customers, and we are confident that this acquisition will further strengthen our ability to meet their needs.”

The acquisition of BHB will provide Rural Farms with instant access to the CBD retail market in the US through established, lucrative Brand-Aware, High Brand Awareness, an established e-commerce platform, retail-established channels and a growing customer base. It will also add significant value to BHB’s supply chain, including the potential to leverage the old Farm Farms relationship as a product supplier for its major food retailers in the US, as well as through further investment in the brand and expansion of BHB of its core e-commerce platform. Existing BHB leadership and operational teams will be absorbed into Rural Farm Families bringing their complementary skills and cannabis expertise to significantly strengthen the ability of Rural Farms to achieve their strategic objectives.

“Since US federal legalization in late 2018, hemp-derived CBD products, as well as other cannabidiol-based products, have been part of our comprehensive strategy focused on the possibilities of high-based packaged consumer products. with high plant growth in cannabis, “he said Michael DeGiglio, CEO, Village Farms International. “As a determined, profitable leader in the US CBD retail market, Balanced Health Botanicals is the right opportunity, at the right time, to take our next big step forward in anticipation of regulatory clarity that will drive this growth. Newborn market Its platform provides us with another potential way to enter the US high THC cannabis market when allowed to do so, which may allow us faster market access ahead of our plans to convert more than 5.5 million square feet of high-tech greenhouse facilities in West Texas one of the most favorable cannabis cultivation environments in the continental US for large-scale and low-cost cannabis production. “

BHB develops and sells high quality, CBD-based health and wellness products. With an outstanding focus on quality and compatibility, BHB has established a diversified portfolio of CBD and other cannabinoid products, including ingestible, edible, and topical applications distributed through e-commerce and brick-and-mortar sales channels. CBDistillery, is a top US brand CBD1 top-ranked website within the CBD category, with more than 30,000 orders per month and a substantial customer base. Through its long-term partnerships, BHB has control of the entire supply chain from seed to shelf, trouble-free sources, production and sale of high quality end products in a wide variety of forms and uses.

advisors

Kronos Capital Partners Inc. acted as financial advisors to Balanced Health Botanists. Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Garfinkle Biderman LLP acted as legal advisor to the Balanced Health Botanists.

About Balanced Health Botanists

Balanced Health Botanists (BHB) is a family of CBD brands derived from hemp that includes CBDistillery and BOTA. Leading brand CBDistillery was founded in Denver 2016 to pursue a rapidly growing and largely untapped market. It has since evolved into one of the largest CBD brands on the market, sold to retailers nationwide. The brand new WORLD is a line of premium herbal-based skin care and supplements that combines powerful natural botany with hemp-derived CBD. BHB’s mission is to provide the highest quality CBD products, grown in the US, with hemp at daily premium prices and to be the primary source of CBD education. BHB has made significant investments in its infrastructure, supply chain capabilities, world-class manufacturing facilities and product portfolio to strengthen its position as the leader of #CBDMOVEMENT.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms uses decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment, Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-growth, high-growth plant-based packaged consumer goods, with a strong foundation as a Leading supplier of fresh products in grocery and large format retailers throughout the US and Canada, and new opportunities for high growth in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America and internationally selected markets.

IN Canada, The Canadian subsidiary of the Company, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest cost greenhouse producer and one of the best selling brands.

In the US, the wholly owned Balanced Health Botanics are one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable U.S. federal and state laws, Village Farms plans to enter the U.S. high THC cannabis market through multiple strategies, utilizing one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational expertise and product gained through the success of Pure Sunfarms cannabis in Canadawith

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, new, cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium- and long-term potential, with an initial focus on Asia-Pacific region and Europewith

1Brightfield Group: Average CBD Report 2021 in USA.

