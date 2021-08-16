Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Monday

The last:

The coronavirus state of emergency in Japan will continue until September 12 instead of ending later this month as originally planned, the government announced on Monday.

With the spread of the virus in the country, the state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa and three other regions that began in July will be extended and expanded.

The measures were implemented during the last Tokyo Olympics, which took place without spectators from the general public at many events. With the latest extension, the emergency will remain in effect during the Tokyo Paralympics, which opens on August 24th and closes on September 5th.

“The rise in infections is reaching alarming record levels,” said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga after meeting with other ministers about the move.

The decision will become official on Tuesday, Suga said, noting that an expansion of hospital care is a priority and that people waiting at home for hospital beds are doing phone checks.

The emergency center requires restaurants and bars to close at 8pm and serve no alcohol. They will expand to several other prefectures including Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka, which are currently under a less severe “quasi-emergency” warning.

New cases are reaching record levels in many areas, standing at around 5,000 on most days over the past week in Tokyo.

Mayors and local governors have urged the national government to declare wider emergencies to send a stronger message to the people to discourage them from going outside.

“We think the situation has reached an extremely serious and critical situation that puts people’s lives at risk,” said Eikei Suzuki, governor of Mie prefecture in central Japan, where infections have risen.

People wearing face masks walk through the Shibuya area on Monday in Tokyo. The Japanese prime minister says ‘the rise in infections is reaching alarming record levels’. (Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images)

Nationwide, only about one-third of the population is fully vaccinated as the more infectious delta variant spreads. The spread of vaccines in Japan started late and is moving into one of the slowest steps among industrialized nations.

Critics say the government has not done enough to prepare hospitals to accommodate patients with COVID-19.

Japan has had more than 15,000 COVID-19-related deaths, and concerns about the health care system have become increasingly subtle. Japanese media reports have shown people stranded in ambulances for hours looking for a hospital to accept them.

The Ministry of Health said the number of seriously ill people has now reached a record 1,603 nationwide.

What is happening in Canada

WATCH | Canadians react to choices made during COVID-19 pandemic: Canadians react to elections over the COVID-19 pandemic Canadian voters had mixed reactions to news that Liberal leader Justin Trudeau’s request to cause an election was approved especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2:12

What is happening all over the world

A woman receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Penn., Over the weekend. (Hannah Beier / Reuters)

As of early Monday afternoon, more than 207.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a follow-up tool held by US-based Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.3 million.

INAmericas, all health care workers in New York State should be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a medical or religious exemption, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a new term released Monday. They should have received at least one dose of a vaccine by September 27, he said in a statement.

Cuomo previously ordered all staff facing patients at state hospitals to be vaccinated in a term issued in July.

About 75 percent of the state’s nearly 450,000 hospital staff are fully vaccinated, according to the statement.

People wait in line outside a COVID-19 vaccination center in Sydney Olympic Park during a blockade to curb the spread of an explosion in the Australian city on Monday. (Loren Elliott / Reuters)

INAsia-Pacificthe region, Australia’s most populous state on Monday reported its worst day of the pandemic with 478 new COVID-19 infections and seven deaths. The previous daily record number in New South Wales was 466 new cases reported on Saturday. Two of the dead had received a single dose of a two-shot vaccine. The rest were unvaccinated, said New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian.

Only 26 per cent of Australians aged 16 and over had been fully vaccinated by Saturday. Australia has one of the slowest vaccine spreads among rich countries, which is making the delta outbreak particularly dangerous.

INMiddle East, Iran recorded a new high number of deaths from COVID-19 for the second day in a row. The official IRNA news agency said Monday that 655 patients died in the previous 24 hours and health workers found about 41,194 new cases during the same period. On Sunday, Iran reported 620 deaths.

The report came as the country imposed a five-day deadlock starting Monday. It includes a travel ban for personal cars passing between provinces.

INEurope, The German Standing Committee on Vaccination, Stiko, has given permission to all young people over the age of 12 to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The country’s disease control agency said Monday that Stiko found that data from the United States, where nearly 10 million teens have been vaccinated, show that the benefits of vaccines outweigh the risks to children and teens.

INAfrica, health officials in South Africa on Sunday reported 10,139 new cases of COVID-19 and 272 new deaths.

health officials in South Africa on Sunday reported 10,139 new cases of COVID-19 and 272 new deaths.

