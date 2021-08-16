International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Monday
The last:
The coronavirus state of emergency in Japan will continue until September 12 instead of ending later this month as originally planned, the government announced on Monday.
With the spread of the virus in the country, the state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa and three other regions that began in July will be extended and expanded.
The measures were implemented during the last Tokyo Olympics, which took place without spectators from the general public at many events. With the latest extension, the emergency will remain in effect during the Tokyo Paralympics, which opens on August 24th and closes on September 5th.
“The rise in infections is reaching alarming record levels,” said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga after meeting with other ministers about the move.
The decision will become official on Tuesday, Suga said, noting that an expansion of hospital care is a priority and that people waiting at home for hospital beds are doing phone checks.
The emergency center requires restaurants and bars to close at 8pm and serve no alcohol. They will expand to several other prefectures including Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka, which are currently under a less severe “quasi-emergency” warning.
New cases are reaching record levels in many areas, standing at around 5,000 on most days over the past week in Tokyo.
Mayors and local governors have urged the national government to declare wider emergencies to send a stronger message to the people to discourage them from going outside.
“We think the situation has reached an extremely serious and critical situation that puts people’s lives at risk,” said Eikei Suzuki, governor of Mie prefecture in central Japan, where infections have risen.
Nationwide, only about one-third of the population is fully vaccinated as the more infectious delta variant spreads. The spread of vaccines in Japan started late and is moving into one of the slowest steps among industrialized nations.
Critics say the government has not done enough to prepare hospitals to accommodate patients with COVID-19.
Japan has had more than 15,000 COVID-19-related deaths, and concerns about the health care system have become increasingly subtle. Japanese media reports have shown people stranded in ambulances for hours looking for a hospital to accept them.
The Ministry of Health said the number of seriously ill people has now reached a record 1,603 nationwide.
-From The Associated Press, last updated at 9:30 p.m. at
What is happening in Canada
What is happening all over the world
As of early Monday afternoon, more than 207.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a follow-up tool held by US-based Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.3 million.
INAmericas, all health care workers in New York State should be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a medical or religious exemption, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a new term released Monday. They should have received at least one dose of a vaccine by September 27, he said in a statement.
Cuomo previously ordered all staff facing patients at state hospitals to be vaccinated in a term issued in July.
About 75 percent of the state’s nearly 450,000 hospital staff are fully vaccinated, according to the statement.
INAsia-Pacificthe region, Australia’s most populous state on Monday reported its worst day of the pandemic with 478 new COVID-19 infections and seven deaths. The previous daily record number in New South Wales was 466 new cases reported on Saturday. Two of the dead had received a single dose of a two-shot vaccine. The rest were unvaccinated, said New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian.
Only 26 per cent of Australians aged 16 and over had been fully vaccinated by Saturday. Australia has one of the slowest vaccine spreads among rich countries, which is making the delta outbreak particularly dangerous.
INMiddle East, Iran recorded a new high number of deaths from COVID-19 for the second day in a row. The official IRNA news agency said Monday that 655 patients died in the previous 24 hours and health workers found about 41,194 new cases during the same period. On Sunday, Iran reported 620 deaths.
The report came as the country imposed a five-day deadlock starting Monday. It includes a travel ban for personal cars passing between provinces.
INEurope, The German Standing Committee on Vaccination, Stiko, has given permission to all young people over the age of 12 to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The country’s disease control agency said Monday that Stiko found that data from the United States, where nearly 10 million teens have been vaccinated, show that the benefits of vaccines outweigh the risks to children and teens.
INAfrica, health officials in South Africa on Sunday reported 10,139 new cases of COVID-19 and 272 new deaths.
-By Reuters, The Asslazinessted PressorndCBC News, last updated at 12:20 pm ET
Do you have questions about this story? We are responding as much as possible to the comments.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/coronavirus-covid19-canada-world-august16-2021-1.6142106
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]